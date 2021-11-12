November 12, 2021

Volume XI, Number 316
November 11, 2021

November 10, 2021

November 09, 2021

Article By

Timothy Brechtel
Shawn J. Daray

Jones Walker LLP
Client Alert

IRS Releases 2022 Benefit Plan Limits and Thresholds — Updated FSA Limits

Thursday, November 11, 2021

The Internal Revenue Service has announced cost-of-living adjustments that affect limitations on qualified retirement plans and health plans. The increases take effect on January 1, 2022.

Employee contribution limits (elective deferrals) for 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans will increase, but the catch-up contribution limits for employees age 50 and over remain unchanged. The annual benefit limit for defined benefit plans and the contribution limit for defined contribution plans will increase slightly.

The IRS issued the 2022 contribution limits for Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and maximum out-of-pocket amounts for High Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs) in May 2021, although minimum deductibles for HDHPs remained unchanged. A prior client alert indicated that health Flexible Spending Account (FSA) contribution limits would also remain unchanged, but on November 10 the IRS released updated FSA limits for 2022 (increasing by $100, to $2,850). In light of the late release date, many employers retained the 2021 limit of $2,750, to facilitate 2022 open enrollment. The FSA carryover limit continues to be 20% of the annual contribution limit, although special COVID-19 relief gives employers the option to allow employees to carry over their unspent 2021 FSA balance into 2022. See IRS Notice 2021-15.

A summary of the limits and thresholds is provided in the table below.

Retirement Plan Limits

2021

2022

401(k), 403(b), 457 Elective Deferral Limit

$19,500

$20,500

Catch-Up Contribution Limit (age 50-plus)

$6,500

$6,500

Defined Benefit Plan Annual Benefit Limit

$230,000

$245,000

Defined Contribution Plan Annual Contribution Limit

$58,000

$61,000

Annual Compensation Limit

$290,000

$305,000

Highly Compensated Employee Threshold

$130,000

$135,000

Key Employee Threshold

$185,000

$200,000

IRA Contribution Limit

$6,000

$6,000

IRA Catch-Up Contribution Limit (age 50-plus)

$1,000

$1,000

 

Health Plan Limits

2021

2022

Health FSA Contribution Limit

$2,750

$2,850

Health FSA Carryover Limit

$550*

$570

HSA Contribution Limit (Individual)

$3,600

$3,650

HSA Contribution Limit (Family)

$7,200

$7,300

HSA Catch-Up Contribution Limit (age 55-plus)

$1,000

$1,000

HDHP Minimum Deductible (Individual)

$1,400

$1,400

HDHP Minimum Deductible (Family)

$2,800

$2,800

HDHP Maximum Out-of-Pocket Amount (Individual)

$7,000

$7,050

HDHP Maximum Out-of-Pocket Amount (Family)

$14,000

$14,100

 

*Special COVID-19 relief gives employers the option to allow employees to carry over their unspent 2021 FSA balance into 2022.

Remember that legal principles may change and vary widely in their application to specific factual circumstances. You should consult with counsel about your individual plan, any plan amendments, and participant notices.

© 2021 Jones Walker LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 315
