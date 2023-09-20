Clifford R. Atlas Protection Against Unfair Competition Attorney Jackson Lewis New York, NY
Clifford R. Atlas

Clifford Atlas is a Principal in the New York City, New York, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He is the Co-Leader of the Non-Competes and Protection Against Unfair Competition Practice Group.

Mr. Atlas works extensively with clients in developing and drafting employment…

Contact
212-545-4017
Todd H. Girshon, Jackson Lewis, Fashion Retail Lawyer, Employment Regulation Attorney
Todd H. Girshon

Todd H. Girshon is a Principal in the New York City, New York, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. For over 20 years, he has devoted his entire professional career to practicing workplace law at Jackson Lewis.

Since joining the firm's New York City office,…

Contact
212-545-4030




New York Enacts Law Limiting Employee Assignment of Inventions
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
updated New York Labor Law

Print Email Block

Print Mail Download i

On September 15, 2023, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a new section of the New York Labor Law limiting the assignment of inventions by employees to their employers. Specifically, Section 203-f of the Labor Law renders unenforceable provisions in employment agreements that require employees to assign certain inventions to their employer which were developed using the employee’s own property and time. The new law became immediately effective upon Governor Hochul’s signing.

New Labor Law Section 203-f bans the enforcement of invention assignment agreements that entitle employers to intellectual property developed by employees entirely on their own time without using their employer’s equipment, supplies, facilities, or trade secret information; unless the invention relates at the time of conception or reduction to practice of the invention to the employer’s business, or actual or demonstrably anticipated research or development of the employer, or if the invention results from any work performed by the employee for the employer.
Section 203-f further provides that a requirement in an employment agreement that an employee assign, or offer to assign, any of his or her rights in an invention developed on his or her own time to an employer is against New York State public policy and shall be unenforceable. Notably, Section 203-f does not state that such a provision renders an entire employment agreement unenforceable if it contains such a provision and does not create a private right of action.

The new bill was originally sponsored by New York State Senator Jessica Ramos from the 13th Senate District. State lawmakers approved the legislation in June 2023 after other States, including California, Illinois, New Jersey, and Nevada approved similar protections.

In fact, the bill provides protections similar to California’s Labor Code Section 2870. However, the New York legislation differs from its California counterpart in that California Labor Code Section 2870 includes language that explicitly allows employers to require employees to disclose all inventions employees develop during the term of their employment. California also places a burden on employees to prove that their inventions are not covered by their employee invention assignment agreement.

As a result, employers should review their employment agreements in New York to ensure they comply with the new law and draft any new agreements accordingly. Jackson Lewis attorneys continue to monitor further developments. 

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2023

Breaking Legal Headlines

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jackson Lewis P.C.

DACA Final Rule Is Unlawful, Judge Says
by: Robert J. O’Kosky II
Navigating Changes to a Job Post-PERM Certification: Part 1
by: Christine Traversi
CPPA Mulls Draft Cybersecurity Audit Regulations Under CPRA
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
New USCIS Guidance for Evaluating Extraordinary Ability, Outstanding Professor, Researcher Visa Classifications
by: Carolina Guiral Cuervo
Energy, Infrastructure, Domestic Manufacturing: Immigration System to Meet Labor Needs
by: James M. Stone , Kimberly M. Bennett
Back to FAST Recovery: Business and Labor Reach Agreement
by: Laura A. Pierson-Scheinberg , Gina M. Roccanova
New Hampshire Adopts Workplace Accommodations for Nursing Mothers
by: Samuel H. Martin , Katharine C. Weber
Illinois Enacts Pre-Tax Commuter Benefits Requirement
by: Kathryn Montgomery Moran , Thomas E. Berry, Jr.