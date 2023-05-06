May 6, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 126
Advertisement

47

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 05, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 04, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 03, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Amy L. Peck
Michael H. Neifach

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Immigration Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Next Steps for Employer I-9 Compliance as Temporary Flexibility Ending July 31, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has announced that employers will have 30 days to comply with Form I-9 employment eligibility verification physical document examination requirements when COVID-19 flexibility sunsets on July 31, 2023.

This answers two pressing questions employers and attorneys have been asking: 

  • Will the temporary I-9 flexibility be extended again beyond July 31, 2023?

    • The answer is “no” 

  • Will employers have more than three business days to conduct physical examination of documents that were examined remotely when temporary flexibility ends?

    • The answer is “yes” – employers will have 30 days until August 30, 2023 

 Since March 20, 2020, there has been an exception to the in-person I-9 verification requirements, allowing documentation to be virtually reviewed for certain remote employees. Pursuant to ICE’s announcement, the exception will no longer be in effect after July 31, even for employees who have not returned to the workplace. These employees’ I-9 documents must be physically reviewed in person by August 30, 2023.

For at least a year, DHS and immigration attorneys have been encouraging employers who have been using the temporary flexibility to prepare for the end of that program. On May 1, 2023, the White House announced that the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency would end on May 11, 2023, so this announcement is not wholly unexpected. Now, with less than three months to go, all employers must prepare for compliance.

Employers should:

  • Prepare a list of all employees who were verified virtually 

  • Determine who will be conducting the in-person verifications and how the company will be reaching out to the affected employees 

  • Train staff on how to update I-9 forms after the in-person review. The virtually completed I-9s should have been annotated in the Additional Information field with “COVID-19” as the reason for the delayed in-person inspection. This must be updated by annotating “documents physically examined” with the accurate date and the name of the person who conducted the review in Section 2 of the I-9 or in Section 3 (for reverification), as appropriate. 

  • Make sure staff are aware of the special rules regarding I-9s for individuals who are eligible for automatic extensions of work authorization or who have work authorization based upon their status.  

  • Consider whether the company will use authorized agents to conduct some of the necessary document examinations and how the company will implement that process.

While the emergency COVID-19-related I-9 flexibility is ending, DHS is still considering alternative procedures for examining I-9 documents. On August 18, 2022, DHS issued a proposed rule on this topic and is reviewing all the comments it received.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2023National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 125
Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Legal Education Events

Trends In The Hydrogen Sector
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
TSCA 30/30 - May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wages in an Hour 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Inaugural Katten Ad Chat
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Advertisement

About this Author

Amy Peck Immigration Attorney Jackson Lewis
Amy L. Peck
Principal

Amy L. Peck is a Principal in the Omaha, Nebraska, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. She dedicates her practice exclusively to immigration law and worksite compliance, and she is Co-Leader of the firm's Immigration practice group.

Ms. Peck is one of 21 Directors elected to serve on the 14,000-member American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) Board of Governors. She currently is serving on the Board of Trustees of the American Immigration Council.

Ms. Peck is a member of the AILA National...

[email protected]
(402) 391-1991
www.jacksonlewis.com
Michael H. Neifach
Michael H. Neifach Jackson Lewis Employment visa Lawyer border security matters attorney
Principal

Michael Neifach is a Principal in the Washington, D.C. Region office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He is a recognized leader on immigration, visa and border security matters, and he is Co-Leader of the firm's Immigration practice group.

Mr. Neifach has held senior positions at the White House Homeland Security Council, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He served as General Counsel at ICE from July 2007 through January 2009. Following his government service, Mr. Neifach oversaw...

[email protected]
(703) 483-8300
www.jacksonlewis.com