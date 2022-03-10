O-1 and EB-1 Visa Adjudication Following USCIS Change

Thursday, March 10, 2022

USCIS has increased the evidentiary burden for petitions for the O-1 Extraordinary Ability visa to mirror that for the EB-1 Extraordinary Ability visa.

Both the O-1 nonimmigrant and EB-1 immigrant visa classifications remain important and flexible methods of sponsoring outstanding talent in the United States. Unfortunately, USCIS backlogs and processing delays persist, and availability of other visa categories is limited, making O-1 and EB-1 visas even better alternatives for companies to employ foreign talent. That they can provide a speedier path to permanent residence also can be a highly coveted recruitment and retention tool.

An uptick in particularized challenges to individuals seeking O-1 Extraordinary Ability classification can be traced to a change by USCIS. A memorandum issued on January 21, 2022, by USCIS confirmed that it has overhauled its approach to adjudicating O-1A Extraordinary Ability and O-1B Extraordinary Achievement visa petitions. While the guidance helps spell out the path to qualifying for O-1 classification, it also increases the evidentiary burden in O-1 visa petitions to mirror the agency’s approach to adjudicating EB-1A Extraordinary Ability petitions.

USCIS relies on a two-part analysis set out in Kazarian v. USCIS, 596 F.3d 1115 (9th Cir. 2010). Step one evaluates whether the petitioner has simply presented evidence satisfying three criteria. In step two, the petitioner must persuade the government that the evidence actually demonstrates outstanding achievement as compared to relevant peers. Here are some of the key considerations in evaluating the viability of an O-1 or EB-1 petition: