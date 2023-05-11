Podcast: The Legal Battle Over Mifepristone – Diagnosing Health Care [PODCAST]

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast: On April 21, 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to preserve access to the prescription abortion drug mifepristone.

However, while the case continues in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the future of mifepristone—and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authority to approve new drugs—will continue to be debated on appeal.

On this episode, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Erin Sutton, Delia Deschaine, and Avery Schumacher analyze the ongoing legal battle over mifepristone and discuss implications for industry stakeholders, including drug manufacturers, distributors, providers, and patients.