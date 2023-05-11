May 11, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 131
Advertisement

41

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 09, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 08, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Erin Sutton
Delia A. Deschaine
Avery Schumacher

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Health Law Advisor

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Podcast: The Legal Battle Over Mifepristone – Diagnosing Health Care [PODCAST]

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast:  On April 21, 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to preserve access to the prescription abortion drug mifepristone.

However, while the case continues in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the future of mifepristone—and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authority to approve new drugs—will continue to be debated on appeal.

On this episode, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Erin Sutton, Delia Deschaine, and Avery Schumacher analyze the ongoing legal battle over mifepristone and discuss implications for industry stakeholders, including drug manufacturers, distributors, providers, and patients.

©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 129
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Erin Sutton
Associate

Erin Sutton is an Associate in the Health Care & Life Sciences practice, in the Chicago office of Epstein Becker Green.

[email protected]
312-499-1494
www.ebglaw.com
Delia A. Deschaine
Member

DELIA A. DESCHAINE is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the firm’s Washington, DC, office. Named to the Washington DC Rising Stars list (2018-2020) in the areas of Food & Drugs and Cannabis Law, Ms. Deschaine understands the most significant U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) legal and compliance risks that her clients face and knows how to address them. Her advice is informed by a background in defending clients in government enforcement...

[email protected]
202-861-1896
www.ebglaw.com
Avery Schumacher
Avery Schumacher Attorney Epstein Becker Green Columbus
Associate

Health care clients value Avery Schumacher for her broad knowledge of the health care industry, public health, and health administration.

Her practice regularly focuses on medical staff, credentialing, peer review, and quality improvement issues. She also represents hospitals and other health care organizations in contractual arrangements, including a variety of hospital-physician relationships, and counsels clients on operational and fraud and abuse compliance matters.

In addition, Avery routinely advises health care...

[email protected]
614-872-2455
www.ebglaw.com