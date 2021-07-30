July 30, 2021

Volume XI, Number 211

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 30, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 29, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 28, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Simona Mola

Cornerstone Research
Cornerstone Research Connects

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

SEC Cryptocurrency Enforcement Activity [Podcast]

Friday, July 30, 2021

Simona Mola, author of the report, SEC Cryptocurrency Enforcement—Q3 2013–Q4 2020, joins Abe Chernin to discuss the report’s findings and current updates in regulatory enforcement of cryptocurrency, including:

  • The number and type of cryptocurrency-related allegations brought by the SEC

  • How the SEC became one of the main regulators in the cryptocurrency space

  • The SEC’s enforcement approach to cryptocurrency-related actions

  • The SEC’s priorities under the Biden administration

Copyright ©2021 Cornerstone ResearchNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 211
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Simona Mola Senior Manager Cornerstone Research
Simona Mola
Senior Manager

Simona Mola conducts financial and economic analyses in complex commercial litigation and regulatory proceedings. Dr. Mola manages teams to support expert witness testimony in all stages of litigation, including deposition and trial. Across a range of corporate finance and corporate governance matters, she addresses issues that include capital formation, disclosure requirements, financial reporting, and executive compensation. In addition, Dr. Mola has expertise with economic issues involving cryptocurrency, initial coin offerings (ICOs), blockchain use cases, and token...

smola@cornerstone.com
202-912-8970
www.cornerstone.com
Advertisement
Advertisement