SEC Cryptocurrency Enforcement Activity [Podcast]
Simona Mola, author of the report, SEC Cryptocurrency Enforcement—Q3 2013–Q4 2020, joins Abe Chernin to discuss the report’s findings and current updates in regulatory enforcement of cryptocurrency, including:
The number and type of cryptocurrency-related allegations brought by the SEC
How the SEC became one of the main regulators in the cryptocurrency space
The SEC’s enforcement approach to cryptocurrency-related actions
The SEC’s priorities under the Biden administration