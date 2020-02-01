SEC Designates Decision Deadline for Proposed Off-Floor Position Transfer Rule Changes

Friday, January 31, 2020

On January 21, the Securities and Exchange Commission published in the Federal Register a release (Release) regarding Cboe Exchange, Inc. rule changes. The Release indicates that SEC must approve or disapprove Cboe rule changes regarding off-floor position transfers (Proposed Rule) by March 19. The SEC moved the original January 19 deadline to March 19 in order to further consider, among other items, issues raised during the comment period and related SEC proceedings (Proceedings). (For additional information regarding the Proceedings, please refer to the November 1, 2019 edition of Corporate & Financial Weekly Digest.)

The Release is available here.