SEC Releases Sample Letter to Companies Regarding Crypto Market Developments
Similar to recent sample comment letters released regarding climate change disclosure, China-based companies, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the SEC has released a sample letter to companies regarding recent developments in crypto asset markets. The sample comments demonstrate the SEC’s view of the types of disclosures companies should consider if they face exposure to volatility in crypto markets, including by holding crypto assets and/or using such assets as collateral.