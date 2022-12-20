December 20, 2022

Volume XII, Number 354

41

December 19, 2022

Erin Reeves McGinnis

Nelson Mullins
SECurities in a SECond

SEC Releases Sample Letter to Companies Regarding Crypto Market Developments

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Similar to recent sample comment letters released regarding climate change disclosureChina-based companies, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the SEC has released a sample letter to companies regarding recent developments in crypto asset markets. The sample comments demonstrate the SEC’s view of the types of disclosures companies should consider if they face exposure to volatility in crypto markets, including by holding crypto assets and/or using such assets as collateral.

National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 354
Erin Reeves McGinnis
