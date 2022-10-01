October 1, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 29, 2022

September 28, 2022

Article By

Michael R. Hatcher

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Second Annual Construction Inclusion Week: October 17-21, 2022

Friday, September 30, 2022

Awareness of the tangible business benefits of effective diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices is driving change in the construction industry. In the past, such efforts were seen as, at best, “the right thing to do.” Now, major industry companies and trade associations identify DEI as a key solution to recruiting and retaining the workers, and clients, the companies need to be successful.

In 2021, six of the nation’s largest general contractors created the “Time for Change” consortium and sponsored the inaugural Construction Inclusion Week. According to the Time for Change founding members, Construction Inclusion Week was intended to demonstrate “how a united industry can collectively set expectations for behaviors that champion inclusion and empowers all people to reach their full potential” and “deepen connections with colleagues, clients, and communities.”

The consortium deemed last year’s events to be successful and have set October 17-21, 2022, for the Second Annual Construction Inclusion Week.

According to the organizers, this second Construction Inclusion Week is intended to amplify “awareness while celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) throughout the industry to spearhead change.” The Week’s activities will provide educational and business resources for all levels of the industry, including “office teams, craft and jobsite crews, and industry affiliates.” There will be live-streamed content, facilitator tools, and other resources.

In addition, this year Construction Inclusion Week will include introduction of a “DEI Maturity Assessment” to help participating companies create a baseline from which to measure their progress.

Each of the five days of Second Annual Construction Inclusion Week will have its own theme:

  • Commitment & Accountability

  • Belonging

  • Supplier Diversity

  • Workplace Culture

  • Community Engagement

Participating firms will receive materials and resources to help bring awareness to DEI concepts for job sites, teams, and companies.

As of September 15, more than 2,000 organizations had registered to participate. These organizations include contractors, architectural firms, owner/client firms, colleges and universities, and municipalities. According to the sponsors, about 75 percent of registrants are majority-owned and about 25 percent are certified diverse suppliers.

Events such as Construction Inclusion Week are important. They help set expectations and establish benchmarks for productive activities. They create opportunities for companies in the industry to learn from each other and create alliances for future business success. Perhaps most importantly, the fact that Construction Inclusion Week is sponsored by some of the industry’s leading companies sets an example that DEI is critical to the industry’s future. Moreover, both Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and the Association of General Contractors (AGC) are “Industry Partners” of Construction Inclusion Week.

Consortium member companies recognize that the construction industry’s culture must become more inclusive to effectively attract, retain, and develop the best talent – irrespective of race, gender, or other personal characteristic – and lead the future of the industry.

More information about the upcoming Construction Inclusion Week can be found at www.constructioninclusionweek.com.

