February 18, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 49

49

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 17, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 16, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 15, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Amanda M. Karpovich
Seth J Safra

Proskauer Rose LLP

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

SECURE 2.0 Opens the Door on Retirement Match Based on Student Loan Payments

Friday, February 17, 2023

The grab bag of retirement provisions in the SECURE 2.0 legislation that was enacted at the end of 2022 included an expansion of the ability for a section 401(k) or 403(b) plan, or a governmental section 457(b) plan, to provide matching contributions on participants’ student loan payments.  Effective for plan years starting after December 31, 2023, the change can help employees who might otherwise forgo matching contributions to pay off student debt.

Prior to SECURE 2.0, IRS guidance allowed employers to make contributions to a section 401(k) plan on account of student loan payments, but participating employees had to opt out of the regular match and the contributions had to be treated as “non-elective” contributions. This meant that the student loan benefit could not be offered under a safe harbor plan and employees receiving the student loan contribution had to be counted as zeroes for nondiscrimination testing of the regular 401(k) match. These requirements made the benefit unattractive for many employers. SECURE 2.0 solves that problem by allowing qualified student loan payments to be treated like elective deferrals for purposes of a plan’s matching contribution provisions.

The statute specifies the following conditions for employer matching contributions based on qualified student loan payments:

  • The student loan payment must be made by an employee to repay a qualified education loan that the employee incurred to pay for qualified higher education expenses (i.e., the cost of attendance at an eligible education institution). Unlike the student loan benefit under section 127 of the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”), the SECURE 2.0 rule does not specify that the loan be for the employee’s own education. Although not entirely clear, this suggests that a match could be provided on repayments of loans taken by an employee for the education of the employee’s child or grandchild.

  • All employees who are eligible for the plan’s regular match must also be eligible for the match on qualified student loan payments, and vice versa.

  • The rate of match on qualified student loan payments must be the same as the rate of match on elective deferrals.

  • The vesting rules for the match on qualified student loan payments must be the same as for matching contributions on elective deferrals.

  • Matched student loan payments count toward the limit on elective deferrals under section 402(g) of the Code (the “Elective Deferral Limit”). Employees may choose to make elective deferrals (pre-tax and/or Roth), qualified student loan payments, or a combination of both, as long as the combined total does not exceed the Elective Deferral Limit.

Procedural Options.  The statute contemplates two types of procedural flexibility for the new match:

  • The match on qualified student loan payments may be made at the same frequency as the match on elective deferrals or at a different frequency, as long as the match on qualified student loan payments is provided at least once per year.

  • Employers may rely on employees’ certification that eligible payments were made.

Although the new rules will allow qualified student loan payments to be treated as elective deferrals for matching purposes, they generally may not be treated as elective deferrals for other purposes. For example, qualified student loan payments will not be treated as elective deferrals for purposes of the average deferral percentage (“ADP”) test. This means that employees who make student loan payments in lieu of elective deferrals would count as zeroes for purposes of the ADP test. However, the rules will allow separate testing for employees who receive the match on qualified student loan payments, and ADP testing still will not be required for safe harbor plans.

The statute directs the U.S. Treasury Department to issue implementing regulations that cover certain procedural requirements and to promulgate model plan amendments to implement the match on qualified student loan payments. We are hopeful that guidance will be issued sometime in 2023. Be on the lookout for updates.

© 2023 Proskauer Rose LLP. National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 48
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Amanda M. Karpovich
Practice Attorney

Amanda M. Karpovich is a practice attorney in Proskauer's Labor Department and a member of the Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Group. She assists for-profit and not-for-profit entities with their employee benefit programs by counseling clients regarding design, qualification, administration, and compliance issues associated with qualified retirement plans, health and welfare benefits, and fringe benefit programs. Amanda’s experience includes counseling clients regarding fiduciary and governance issues and structures, benefit aspects of corporate...

[email protected]
973-681-6362
www.proskauer.com/
Seth J Safra
Seth Safra, Proskauer Law Firm, Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and ERISA Litigation Attorney
Partner

Seth Safra is a partner in the Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Group, where he counsels clients on all aspects of employee benefits and executive compensation.

Seth advises clients on ERISA and other related laws with respect to the design and administration of qualified and non-qualitied retirement plans, including defined contribution (including 401(k) and ESOPs) and cash balance plans. In addition, Seth counsels clients on their health & welfare plans, including advising on issues related to health care reform.

...
[email protected]
202-416-5840
www.proskauer.com
www.erisapracticecenter.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement