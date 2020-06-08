June 8, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

June 08, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 05, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Richard B. Levin
Jason A. Nagi
Stephen A. Rutenberg
Polsinelli PC
Polsinelli BitBlog | FinTech

Show Me the Money … all the Money - ICO Issuer Required to Return $25 Million to Investors

Monday, June 8, 2020

The SEC recently required BitClave to return over $25 million to investors which the company raised by selling its Consumer Activity Tokens (CAT) to over 9,000 investors in an initial coin offering (ICO). BitClave was also required to pay over $3.4 million prejudgment interest and a civil penalty of over $400,000 to the SEC.  BitClave planned to use the ICO proceeds to develop, administer, and market a blockchain based search platform for targeted consumer advertising. The SEC order notes that BitClave “emphasized its expectation that the tokens would increase in value, and took steps to make the tokens available for trading on third-party digital asset trading platforms after the ICO.” The SEC action was based on BitClave’s offers and sales of CAT which were deemed securities under the Howey test that were sold without a registration or an exemption from registration.  

The BitClave order represents an evolution in the settlement of illegal ICOs in that in addition to disgorgement and monetary penalties, the SEC required a number of novel undertakings: the transfer of 1.32 billion CAT issued by the company in the ICO to a fund administrator; enabling the fund administrator to permanently disable the CAT; requiring BitClave to inform digital asset trading platforms that offer trading of CAT of the SEC order and to request the removal of CAT from the platforms; to publish notice of such requests on BitClave’s website and social media channels; and to not pursue any voluntary dissolution proceedings in Singapore until the company has returned the funds to investors and paid the penalties and pre judgement interest.

The BitClave order marks a stark contrast to the order in the Gladius Network matter in which no penalty was imposed. The Gladius order noted the company was evaluating the applicability of the federal securities laws to its ICO prior to speaking with the SEC, that the company self-reported to SEC, and the company informed the SEC staff that it wanted to do what was necessary to take prompt remedial steps.  When considered against the penalties imposed in the Gladius matter, the BitClave matter is another example of the value of self-reporting to the SEC and the voluntary adoption of remedial measures.

© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Richard B. Levin
Shareholder

Richard Levin brings his experience as a senior legal and compliance officer on Wall Street and in London to bear in advising clients on corporate, securities and regulatory issues. A problem-solver by nature, his practice focuses on helping financial services and technology (FinTech) clients identify and address regulatory issues as they build their businesses.  

The FinTech sector is experiencing rapid changes that are producing innovative new technologies: digital currencies, blockchain technology, peer to peer lending, robo advisors, crowdfunding portals, and...

rlevin@polsinelli.com
303.583.8261
www.polsinelli.com/
Jason A. Nagi
Jason A. Nagi, Polsinelli, Distressed note purchases lawyer, Real estate matters attorney
Shareholder

Jason Nagi helps clients find the most efficient route to their desired result and clients have relied on him to get them what they need – in and out of the courtroom – for more than a decade.

He has significant experience representing parties involved in the following matters:

  • Foreclosing lenders realizing on their collateral

  • Distressed note purchases

  • Real estate

  • Related bankruptcy and out-of-court workouts

  • Guarantee enforcement and disposition of collateral

  • Lender liability, fraud, and breach of contract claims

  • Claims under articles 3 and 4 of the Uniform Commercial Code

jnagi@polsinelli.com
212.644.2092
www.polsinelli.com
Stephen A. Rutenberg
Stephen A. Rutenberg Shareholder Polsinelli New York Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring Bankruptcy Litigation Capital Markets ,Commercial Lending ,Debt and Claims Trading, Financial Services, Insolvency, Financial Technology FinTech and Regulation
Shareholder

Stephen Rutenberg’s practice focuses on the intersection of special situations investing and FinTech including cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. 

A significant component of Stephen’s practice relates to his work in the distressed debt market, representing clients in the purchase and sale of loans and securities of distressed and bankrupt companies. Recent representations include advising on the purchase, sale and financing of bankruptcy trade claims in several major chapter 11 cases, including Lehman Brothers, and the MF Global and Icelandic bank liquidations. He works with...

srutenberg@polsinelli.com
212.413.2843
www.polsinelli.com