May 4, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 124
64

Article By

E. John Steren
Patricia M. Wagner
Jeremy R. Morris

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Antitrust Byte

Supreme Court Determines That Constitutionality of FTC’s Administrative Review Process Can Be Challenged in Federal District Court

Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has the distinct advantage of being able to bring enforcement actions before its own administrative tribunals. The FTC rarely loses a case brought through this administrative process, and even when an administrative law judge (ALJ) rules against the FTC, as recently occurred, the FTC Commissioners are empowered to overrule the ALJ’s decision.

The constitutionality of this process, particularly the use of tenured ALJs, has been challenged in an action brought in federal district court. The FTC moved to dismiss based on jurisdiction, arguing that any challenge to its administrative process, even to the constitutionality of that process, must first be brought before an FTC administrative tribunal. The district court and subsequently the Circuit Court hearing the matter agreed.

However, the Supreme Court recently overturned these decisions, finding that the “here and now injury” of having to go through the very process being challenged would effectively preclude any meaningful review. The Court compared it to a challenge to the right to stand trial which would be denied if the party needs to go through the trial first to bring an effective challenge. The Court also found that the right to challenge the administrative process is “collateral” to the FTC’s function and falls outside of its purview.

The matter now moves back to district court, where the outcome of challenging the FTC’s administrative process is far from certain, but the FTC’s continued use of this powerful tool is at risk.

©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
John Steren, Epstein Becker Law Firm, Health Care Litigation Attorney
E. John Steren
Member

E. John Steren is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care & Life Sciences and Litigation & Business Disputes practices, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green. Mr. Steren devotes a significant portion of his practice to helping health care organizations manage the antitrust risks of joint ventures and other business arrangements. He also focuses his practice on other complex commercial and civil litigation matters.

[email protected]
202-861-1825
www.ebglaw.com
Patricia M. Wagner
Patricia M. Wagner, Epstein becker green, health care, life sciences
Member

PATRICIA M. WAGNER is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences and Litigation practices, in the firm's Washington, DC, office. In 2014, Ms. Wagner was selected to the Washington DC Super Lawyers list in the area of Health Care.

Ms. Wagner's experience includes the following:

Advising clients on a variety of matters related to federal and state antitrust issues 

Representing clients in antitrust matters in front of the Federal Trade Commission and the United States Department of...

[email protected]
202-861-4182
www.ebglaw.com/patricia-m-wagner/
Jeremy R. Morris
Jeremy R. Morris Columbus Antitrust Attorney Epstein Becker Green
Member of the Firm

Jeremy Morris is a health care attorney and trusted antitrust counselor with Epstein Becker Green's Columbus office.  He advises his clients on how federal and state antitrust laws impact business, especially in the health care industry. Clients value his practical, solution-oriented advice, which helps them achieve their business goals.

Jeremy provides counsel to clients on antitrust issues that arise in the context of mergers, joint ventures, and provider integration. He also assists clients with Hart-Scott-Rodino filings, designs FTC-...

[email protected]
614-872-2417
www.ebglaw.com/