January 18, 2022

Volume XII, Number 18
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

January 18, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 17, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 16, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Mark E. Hanshaw

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Third Circuit Finds Title IX Applicable to Actions of a Third-Party Campus Visitor

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

In a case involving the murder of a student on campus by a visiting boyfriend, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals held that an institution may be liable under Title IX for its failure to address apparent harassment by a non-student visitor. While acknowledging that no prior court had extended the scope of Title IX liability to include the actions of a student’s visiting guest, the Third Circuit, in Hall v. Millersville University, held that institutions that “act with deliberate indifference to known sexual harassment” may be held liable even if the harasser is “a third-party.”

The alleged harasser in the matter was the boyfriend of a Millersville University student who was repeatedly invited to stay in the dorm and has now been criminally convicted of murder. On at least one occasion prior to the student’s death, the visiting boyfriend had to be forcibly removed from the dorm and the campus, after engaging in violent behavior.

Key to the case was the question of whether the institution had sufficient notice that it could be held liable for deliberate indifference toward known harassment committed by a student’s invited guest. The court reasoned that existing precedent has recognized the applicability of Title IX protections to third-party actions. It further recognized that Millersville’s own Title IX campus policy stated that it applied to “conduct of employees, students, visitors/third-parties, and applicants.” 

The court additionally found that a genuine issue of material fact existed regarding the university’s ability to exercise “substantial control” over the campus guest, even though he was not subject to institutional disciplinary processes. In this case, the court recognized that the institution had exercised control over the visitor when it removed him from the campus.

This case serves to underscore not only the broad limits of Title IX, but also the importance for academic institutions to review their own campus policies.

© Steptoe & Johnson PLLC. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 18
Advertisement

About this Author

Mark Hanshaw Education Attorney Steptoe Johnson Louisville
Mark E. Hanshaw
Of Counsel

Clients appreciate when their attorney is inspired and energetic about their area of practice and Mark Hanshaw embodies that. Mark, a seasoned educator, lawyer, and academic administrator, has been entrenched in the vibrant higher education environment for many years and feels privileged to work in an industry that is his calling. Transitioning from the classroom and boardroom into the role of trusted legal advisor, Mark advises higher education administrators and in-house counsel on regulatory compliance,  policy and procedure development, and growth strategies. Mark is...

mark.hanshaw@steptoe-johnson.com
502-423-2065
www.steptoe-johnson.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement