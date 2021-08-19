Third Thursdays With Ruthie: The NLRB General Counsel Prepares to Upend Labor Law [PODCAST]
On August 12, 2021, National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo issued Memorandum G.C. 21-04, which outlines a road map to tilt the balance in favor of organized labor and greatly expands NLRB scrutiny of a wide array of employer obligations, including the duty to recognize and bargain with unions and remedial issues. In this edition of our Third Thursdays podcast series, Ruthie Goodboe is joined by Fito Agraz and Brian Hayes to discuss the memorandum’s implications for employers.