August 19, 2021

Volume XI, Number 231

 

Ruthie L. Goodboe
Rodolfo R. Agraz
Brian E. Hayes

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Third Thursdays With Ruthie: The NLRB General Counsel Prepares to Upend Labor Law [PODCAST]

Thursday, August 19, 2021

On August 12, 2021, National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo issued Memorandum G.C. 21-04, which outlines a road map to tilt the balance in favor of organized labor and greatly expands NLRB scrutiny of a wide array of employer obligations, including the duty to recognize and bargain with unions and remedial issues. In this edition of our Third Thursdays podcast series, Ruthie Goodboe is joined by Fito Agraz and Brian Hayes to discuss the memorandum’s implications for employers.

 

© 2021, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.
Ruthie Goodboe Employment Lawyer
Ruthie L. Goodboe
Shareholder

Over the last 20 years, Ruthie has partnered with labor relations/human resource professionals, corporate executives, operational management and in-house counsel to develop and tactically implement strategies to build issue free environments within each client's business model and industry. She has managed over 100 union organizing drives and decertification campaigns, with a high rate of success and minimal unfair labor practice charges. She works within a variety of industries and with clients of all sizes and sophistication advising on such matters as strikes, corporate campaigns,

412-315-6044
ruthie.goodboe@ ogletree.com
www.ogletree.com
Rodolfo R. Agraz
Rodolfo R. Agraz Shareholder Dallas, Raleigh,Traditional Labor Relations, Employment Law, Workplace Safety and Health
Shareholder

Mr. Agraz has experience helping a broad spectrum of clients with labor and employment challenges. He represents clients in diverse industries during union organizing attempts and litigation before the NLRB, contract negotiation and labor arbitrations. Additionally, he advises clients on best practices in employee relations and the development of comprehensive labor strategies to preserve the ability to maintain direct relationships with employees.  He works with executive leadership and first-line supervisory staff to build a positive working environment. Mr. Agraz is fluent in Spanish,

fito.agraz@ogletree.com
214-414-0069
www.ogletree.com
Brian E. Hayes
Brian E. Hayes Labor & Employment Lawyer Ogletree Deakins Law Firm
Shareholder

Brian Hayes is a Shareholder in the Washington, DC office of Ogletree Deakins and serves as Co-Chair of the law firm's Traditional Labor Practice Group. Immediately prior to his joining the firm he was a Member of the National Labor Relations Board.  He was confirmed to that post by the United States Senate in 2010 and his term ended in December of 2012. He is currently a Member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Litigation Advisory Committee and was recently named Chairman of the U.S. Chamber's Subcommittee on the National Labor Relations Act. He also serves as editor in chief for

brian.hayes@ogletree.com
202-263-0261
www.ogletree.com
