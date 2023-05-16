U.S. Executive Branch Update – May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

POTUS’ Schedule*

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

3:00 p.m. EDT – The President meets with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Leader Chuck Schumer, Leader Mitch McConnell, and Leader Hakeem Jeffries | Oval Office

4:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN deliver remarks at a celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month; The Vice President attends | East Room

VPOTUS’ Schedule*

1:20 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene a roundtable with young men of color small business owners and entrepreneurs | Indian Treaty Room

3:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will attend the President’s meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Leader Chuck Schumer, Leader Mitch McConnell, and Leader Hakeem Jeffries | Oval Office

4:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will attend a celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month. The President, the First Lady, and the Second Gentleman will deliver remarks | East Room

6:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the We Are EMILY Gala; The Second Gentleman will attend | Washington, D.C.

Looking Ahead: the President is scheduled to leave Wednesday for the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Japan, but his travel may change, depending on the debt limit negotiations.

Looking Ahead: the Vice President has no events scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday. On Friday, the Vice President will travel to Los Angeles, California, for an event on maternal health care. She will also attend a DNC finance reception.

White House Press Briefing*

1:45 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Monday, May 15, 2023

The White House

Press Release: The President and Vice President release their financial disclosure reports disclosing their personal financial interests

Fact Sheet: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Releases Updated Fact Sheets Highlighting Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments in all 50 States, D.C. and Territories

Readout of NSA Jake Sullivan’s Call with President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba

Readout of White House Meeting with Civil Rights Leaders and Health Insurance Providers on Medicaid and CHIP

Nomination: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli as Director of the National Institutes of Health

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Briefs the News Media at the Pentagon

Article: Ukrainian Tank Crews, Maintainers to Begin Training on U.S. M1 Abrams in Germany Soon

Joint Statement on the U.S. Proposal to Identify the Use of 5G Mobile Services in the 3300-3400 MHz Band

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Marine Corps Maj. Henry Courtney Jr.

Contracts for May 15, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Asia-Pacific

May 15: Advisory | Driving Regional Cooperation: U.S. Senior Officials Meet APEC Counterparts in Detroit for APEC Second Officials’ Meeting

Western Hemisphere

May 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Brazilian Secretary General da Rocha

Africa

May 15: Statement | The Release of the UN Report on Moura, Mali

May 15: Statement | Taking Steps to Impose Visa Restrictions on Individuals Involved in Undermining the Democratic Process During Nigeria’s 2023 Elections Cycle

Other Matters

May 15: Statement | Release of Aggregate Numbers of Strategic Offensive Weapons (New START)

May 15: Remarks | Secretary Antonfriy J. Blinken On the 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom

May 15: Transcript | Special Briefing by Senior State Department Official on the 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom

May 15: Statement | The Election of Amy E. Pope as Director General of the International Organization for Migration

May 15: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Announces United States to Join Council of Europe’s Register of Damage for Ukraine

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Sends Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Limit

Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for March

Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Awards to Connect More Families and Businesses to High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda

The Federal Reserve

Congressional Testimony by Vice Chair for Supervision Barr on supervision and regulation | May 16, 2023

Press Release: Supervision and Regulation Report

Speech: Commencement address by Governor Cook at University of California, Berkeley

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Red Rock Secured, Three Executives in Fraud Scheme Targeting Retirement Accounts

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

Press Release: Former Indianapolis Police Sergeant Pleads Guilty to Using Excessive Force During Arrest

Press Release: Justice Department Obtains Agreement with Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Resolving Race Discrimination Complaint Filed by Delaware State University

Press Release: Federal Court Grants Provisional Approval of $2 Million in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Alabama Sheriff

Press Release: Massachusetts Man Indicted for Acting as an Illegal Agent of the People’s Republic of China

Press Release: Georgia Couple Charged with Labor Trafficking Conspiracy, Forced Labor and Alien Smuggling

Press Release: Man Sentenced for Production of Child Pornography and Extortion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: Laredo Port of Entry Honor Guard (Texas) earns award in National Police Week competition (Washington, D.C.)

CBP Press Release: Houlton Border Patrol Explorer Post Returns to Washington D.C. for Police Week (Maine)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Joint USTR and U.S. Department of Commerce Readout of Third Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Negotiating Round in Singapore

Press Release: Media Registration for Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Ministerial Meeting – Detroit, Michigan

Department of Commerce (DOC)

Joint USTR and U.S. Department of Commerce Readout of Third Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Negotiating Round in Singapore

Joint Statement by the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on the U.S. Proposal to Identify the Use of 5G Mobile Services in the 3300-3400 MHz Band in the Americas Region

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Report: USITC Releases Report Concerning the Impact of U.S. Foreign Trade Zones and Similar Programs in Canada and Mexico

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Seeks Members for Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Makes Historic, $11 Billion Investment to Advance Clean Energy Across Rural America Through Investing in America Agenda | May 16, 2023

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Announces Purchases for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Advisory: EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman to Join Clayton County Public Schools at Event Highlighting $400 Million in Grant Funding for Clean School Buses

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $301K in back wages, damages after investigators find Fort Lee restaurant shortchanged 63 workers

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on President Biden’s Intention to Nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli for Director of the National Institutes of Health

