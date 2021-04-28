April 28, 2021

Volume XI, Number 118

 

Employment, Labor, Workforce Management Epstein Becker Green
Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin
Video & Podcast: Employers and the American Rescue Plan – Employment Law This Week

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday: This week, our special podcast series, Employers and the New Administration, concludes with a look at how President Biden’s landmark American Rescue Plan impacts employers.

As President Biden’s first 100 days come to a close, his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) is having a big impact on employers. The plan, one of the largest stimulus bills in history, attempts to provide relief to constituents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through several ways, among those ways are changes to employee benefits and compensation.

In this episode, Grace Melton, Washington National Tax Compensation and Benefits Practice Leader at Deloitte Tax, and attorney Gretchen Harders discuss how ARPA affects employers and what adjustments to benefits and compensation employers need to review. Attorney David Garland leads the conversation.

Employers and the New Administration is a special podcast series from Employment Law This Week®, with analysis on the first 100 days of the Biden administration. Listen to the full series on your preferred podcast platform.

See below for the video edition and the extended audio podcast:

 

