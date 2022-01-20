January 20, 2022

Volume XII, Number 20
January 19, 2022

January 18, 2022

January 17, 2022

Employment, Labor, Workforce Management Epstein Becker Green

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin

Video: SCOTUS Decides on Vaccine Rules, Companies Can Still Require Vaccination, Restrictive Covenants in CO – Employment Law This Week

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday:  This week, we’re breaking down what last week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision on two of the federal vaccine mandate rules will mean for employers.

Supreme Court Blocks OSHA ETS, Upholds CMS Mandate

The Supreme Court blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA’s) vaccine-or-test emergency temporary standard for large employers last week, but upheld the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services vaccination mandate for millions of health care workers. What does this mean for employers? Attorney Kate Rigby tells us more. You can also read more on our blog.

Most Employers Can Still Require Vaccination

In most states, the Supreme Court’s decision has not impacted an employer’s ability to implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. Plus, in response to the Supreme Court’s decision, the U.S. Department of Labor is encouraging employers to voluntarily follow OSHA’s vaccination guidelines. Read more.

Change in Colorado Law Could Criminalize Restrictive Covenants

Colorado recently enacted a new subsection of the state’s restrictive covenant law, which adds the possibility of criminal liability or fines. While jail time or expensive fines for a human resource professional seem unlikely, employers certainly should review their existing restrictive covenant agreements and evaluate their practices going forward. Read more.

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 19
