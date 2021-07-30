July 30, 2021

Volume XI, Number 211

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 29, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 28, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 27, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

William K. Doran
Margaret S. Lopez

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Where the Mining Industry Stands with MHSA—and What’s Ahead

Thursday, July 29, 2021

It has been more than five months since President Biden took office, and while there is still a lot to learn about the prospective enforcement focus of the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), some priorities have become clearer.

Many mine operators are waiting to see if the enforcement and rulemaking pendulum that swung so widely between the Obama and Trump administrations is ready to swing back again. All of the indications to date are that it will.

So, what do we know to this point? The process of selecting a new assistant secretary of labor for MSHA is moving at the same slow pace that produced the nomination and confirmation of the last assistant secretary. Unlike the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), where—as of this writing—a nominee for assistant secretary was announced on April 9, 2021, a Senate hearing has been held, and a vote is expected soon, there seems to be little urgency to fill the MSHA slot.

With that said, the nomination of Doug Parker, the chief of the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA), indicates a preference for safety agency leaders who are aligned with the Biden administration. The MSHA nominee will likely be similarly aligned with the new administration.

MSHA Actions Under the Biden Administration

Based upon the actions the agency has taken to date, it is all but guaranteed that MSHA will take a more aggressive approach.

Acting assistant secretary Jeannette Galanis announced in her early public statements that a substantial portion of the funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act will be directed toward the hiring of more enforcement personnel. Additionally, the Biden administration’s budget proposal calls for more enforcement personnel for the agency.

All of these initiatives are consistent with an enforcement trajectory designed to overturn what some critics saw as a dramatic drop in MSHA enforcement activity over the last few years. It is anticipated that, as part of this process, the agency will bolster its district special investigation teams. Some districts were down to one full-time investigator at the end of 2020.

Galanis has also indicated that the “One MSHA” initiative is alive and well and that it was too soon to change the program without allowing for more time to let it succeed. She defended the program from allegations of inconsistent enforcement, with a commitment to continue providing training to coal inspectors for metal/nonmetal inspections and also noted that surface coal safety issues were not that different from surface metal/nonmetal issues. As the chief of staff for former MSHA assistant secretary Joseph A. Main, Secretary Galanis is, of course, fully aware that coal and metal/nonmetal fall under different regulations.

Rulemaking

On the rulemaking front, the regulatory moratorium that the previous administration championed has been completely jettisoned. The agency completed a proposed powered haulage rule that is being reviewed by the Office of Management and Budget. The proposed rule is expected to be published in the Federal Register in July or August 2021. MSHA has been quiet on what is in the rule, but it is anticipated that, at a minimum, it will contain a requirement for mine operators to have a written powered haulage plan.

The agency also made it clear that it is working feverishly on a proposed crystalline silica rule—a regulation the Trump administration fended off for four years. No details on the rule have been released, but it is expected that the rule will closely mirror OSHA’s revised rule that would cut the current permissible exposure limit in half. The best guess for the release of this proposed rule is late fall 2021.

For many mine operators, compliance efforts are not dictated by the changing MSHA enforcement priorities. Still, operators may want to ensure that supervisors and managers are ready for the heightened level of enforcement activity that is expected. They may want to focus on operation violation history and repeat history—the types of factors that inspectors review before arriving on mine property—in order to anticipate possible problems. Commitment and attention to detail will usually produce strong safety performance. Those attributes will be important in the coming months and years.

© 2021, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 210
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

William Doran, Ogletree Deakins Law Firm, Washington DC, Labor and Employment Litigation Attorney
William K. Doran
Shareholder

Bill Doran’s practice is concentrated in safety and health law and litigation.

Bill represents and advises companies with respect to issues arising under Federal and State Safety and Health Statutes. He represents companies in accident investigations, special investigations, audits and discrimination investigations conducted by OSHA, MSHA, and state agencies. He also represents companies in litigation before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission and the federal courts.

william.doran@ogletree.com
202-263-0246
www.ogletree.com
Margaret S. Lopez
Margaret S. Lopez, Ogletree Deakins, mining companies lawyer, gravel industries attorney
Office Managing Shareholder

Margo Lopez is the Managing Shareholder of the Washington, D.C. office and a long time workplace safety lawyer representing mining companies in the coal, metal, stone, sand and gravel industries. She is a highly successful litigator and regularly presents company and industry cases before Administrative Law Judges, Federal Review Commissions and the United States Court of Appeals. In a recent high profile Court of Appeals case, Margo effectively saved the mining industry from severe limitations on its rights to manage its workforce, involving potentially millions of...

margaret.lopez@ogletree.com
202-263-0244
www.ogletree.com
Advertisement
Advertisement