August 22, 2020

August 21, 2020

August 20, 2020

August 19, 2020

Elaine M. Harwood
Alison M. Forman
Laura E. Simmons
2019 Accounting and Auditing Enforcement Activity [PODCAST]

Friday, August 21, 2020

Cornerstone Research Connects is the firm’s podcast series in which we interview Cornerstone Research staff and in-house experts about their research and what the data can tell us about litigation trends.

Elaine Harwood and Alison Forman, coauthors of the report, Accounting and Auditing Enforcement Activity—2019 Review and Analysis, join Laura Simmons to discuss their recent findings, including:

  • The overall level of enforcement activity during 2019, which saw a decrease in SEC actions but an increase in PCAOB actions.

  • The increased number of enforcement actions involving announcements of restatements or material weaknesses in internal controls.

  • Trends in enforcement actions brought against non-U.S. respondents at the SEC and PCAOB.

  • The most common allegation types brought by the SEC and PCAOB.

  • Settlement activity at the SEC and PCAOB, including an increase in the median settlement amount in 2019 at both agencies. 

Elaine M. Harwood, Vice President, Accounting Practice, Cornerstone Research
Elaine M. Harwood
Vice President

Elaine Harwood heads the firm’s accounting practice. She consults to clients and works with experts on securities litigation, complex enforcement matters brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), and corporate investigations. She is an expert on financial accounting, financial reporting, and auditing. Dr. Harwood has served for more than fifteen years as a consultant and expert on a wide range of liability and damages issues.

 

Alison M. Forman
Principal

Alison Forman has more than seventeen years of experience consulting on financial accounting, financial reporting, and auditing issues arising in complex litigation, regulatory enforcement, and corporate investigations. She also has experience in matters involving general damages, antitrust, and securities fraud for companies in a wide range of industries. She has worked with testifying experts and has consulted with attorneys in all phases of litigation, including mediation and trial.

Accounting and Auditor Liability

Ms. Forman has advised counsel and worked with testifying experts to address a wide variety of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) compliance issues. She has addressed revenue recognition, fair value measurements, asset impairments, derivatives, contingent liabilities, discontinued operations, and transfers of financial assets. Ms. Forman has prepared pro forma financial statements, assessed materiality, and evaluated the adequacy of disclosures contained in Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. She has directed research in prominent securities class actions, including In re Williams Securities Litigation and In re Omnicom Securities Litigation.

Ms. Forman’s expertise includes evaluating whether audit and review procedures complied with Generally Accepted Auditing Standards (GAAS) and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) standards. She has addressed a range of auditor liability issues in the context of litigation, and matters involving state boards of accountancy, the SEC, and the PCAOB. Issues addressed include the responsibilities of management and auditors; the nature, scope, and purpose of an audit or quarterly review; the planning and execution of financial statement audits; the effectiveness of audits of internal controls over financial reporting; auditors’ responsibilities regarding fraud; and required communications with management and the board.

Financial Institutions

Ms. Forman also has extensive experience in financial institutions matters including those involving mortgage-backed securities (MBS), banks and thrifts, subprime lenders, credit card issuers, and life insurance companies. She has addressed many issues, including:

  • Lost profit damages;
  • The impact of the credit crisis on a bank’s loan portfolio;
  • Lending practices, including loan structuring, loan monitoring, due diligence,  and managing problem loans;
  • Loan loss allowances; and
  • Representations and warranties related to MBS offerings.
Laura E. Simmons
Senior Advisor

Laura Simmons is a certified public accountant (CPA) and has more than twenty years of experience in accounting practice and economic and financial consulting. She has focused on damages and liability issues in litigation involving securities and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, as well as on accounting issues arising in a variety of complex commercial litigation matters. She has served as a testifying expert in cases involving accounting analyses, securities case damages, and research on securities lawsuits.

