Volume XI, Number 146

 

CDC Guidance Fallout and Employment Legislation in Congress – Employment Law This Week [VIDEO]

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday:  This week, we look at the fallout from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) change in guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.

CDC Guidance Causes Uncertainty

In the wake of the CDC guidance removing masks and distancing recommendations for fully vaccinated people, agencies, states, and employers have adjusted in different ways. Many states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Illinois, have updated their guidance to reflect the CDC’s recent pronouncement. But restrictions and mandates still differ widely between states and local jurisdictions. Employers are unsure of how to proceed amid the vague and frequently changing guidance.

Congress Focuses on Employment Protections

On May 14, the House passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. If the Senate approves the bill, all employees would be entitled to reasonable accommodations for pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions. Congress also recently passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to address the increase of violence against Asian Americans in the workplace and beyond.

©2021 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 146
