February 3, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 34

62

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 02, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 01, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 31, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Joseph F. Lavigne
Thomas P. Hubert
P.J. Kee

Jones Walker LLP
Trade Secret Insider

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Comment Period for FTC’s Proposed Ban on Non-Compete Agreements Ends March 10 — The Time to Act Is Now!

Thursday, February 2, 2023

On January 5, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking essentially banning non-compete clauses and categorizing them as unfair methods of competition. Non-compete clauses serve to protect a business’s trade secrets and other confidential information, which makes the adoption of such a rule a major concern for all US businesses. Our previous article addressed the legal challenges the FTC will likely face in light of the proposed ban on non-compete agreements. The comment period for this proposed rule ends on March 10, and businesses should consider voicing their concerns before the deadline. This article summarizes some of the major ways that the rule could affect businesses, as well as what issues could be raised during the comment period.

Ability to Contract and Negotiate

The proposed rule would take away the right of individuals to bargain for restrictive covenants, such as non-competes, in return for a form of compensation or job security. Both employers and employees benefit from this arrangement, as employers are able to protect confidential information while employees have the opportunity to receive increased salaries and/or severance packages upon their departure from former employers. The proposed rule would strip away this exchange, leaving both employers and employees vulnerable.

Additionally, employers and workers would have to renegotiate their prior agreements, as the proposed rule prohibits not only the creation of non-compete agreements but the maintenance of existing agreements as well. The employer has the burden to provide notice to workers in an individualized communication that the agreement is no longer valid; this burden is also extended to workers who formerly worked for the employer. As such, businesses will want to consider the effect the proposed rule would have on their ability to contract and bargain with workers and may want to voice their concerns in comment to the FTC.

Buying and Selling Businesses

An additional concern is an exception in the rule proposed for sellers and buyers, where only a substantial owner or member of a business could enter into a non-compete agreement. “Substantial owner” is defined as an owner, member, or partner holding at least a 25% ownership interest in a business entity. Consequently, those who hold a 15% or 20% interest would be prohibited from entering into a non-compete agreement with the prospective buyer. As such, the business entity may struggle to sell itself because buyers may not want to purchase an entity where a 20% interest-holding owner could essentially leave the company and open up a competing company the next day. Thus, this proposed rule would likely affect the marketability of businesses.

Alternatives to the Proposed Rule

The FTC seeks to hear from the public regarding potential alternatives to the proposed rule, such as (1) whether the ban should be a rebuttable presumption rather than a categorical ban and (2) whether the rule should apply to all workers or there should be exemptions or different standards for some workers. Under the first alternative, it would be presumptively unlawful for an employer to use non-compete agreements; however, the non-compete would be permissible if the employer met a certain evidentiary standard, which has yet to be articulated. Employers would have to prove that the non-compete is unlikely to harm consumers or be able to identify some competitive benefit that offsets the apparent or anticipated harm.

Under the second alternative, there would be a more lenient standard, such as a rebuttable presumption or an exemption altogether, for workers whose earnings are above a certain threshold, who meet an existing exemption under the Fair Labor Standards Act, etc. More variations of the standard could be based on (1) a worker’s job function or occupation, (2) a worker’s earnings, or (3) a combination of job function/occupation and earnings.

The very nature of how business entities protect their trade secrets and confidential information is at risk, and the proposed rule would change the contractual dynamic of the employer-employee relationship. The public is encouraged to voice their concerns to the FTC during the comment period, which ends March 10. 

© 2023 Jones Walker LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 33
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Joseph F. Lavigne, Jones Walker, unfair trade practices lawyer, noncompete violations attorney
Joseph F. Lavigne
Partner

Joe Lavigne is a partner in Jones Walker's Labor & Employment Practice Group and a lead trial attorney for the firm's Trade Secret Non-Compete Team. His practice focuses on prosecuting and defending claims of employee misconduct including trade secret violations, unfair trade practices, noncompete violations, invasion of privacy, Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, and theft. He also advises clients on employment policies and practices and negotiates employment agreements for employers. 

[email protected]
504.582.8610
www.joneswalker.com
Thomas P. Hubert
Thomas P. Hubert, Jones Walker, Defamation Lawsuits Lawyer, Unfair Trade Practices Attorney
Partner

Thomas Hubert is a partner in Jones Walker's Labor & Employment Practice Group and a lead trial attorney for the firm's Trade Secret Non-Compete Team. Since 1989, Mr. Hubert has practiced primarily in the area of labor and employment law, as well as in areas that fall under more traditional commercial claims. Specifically, Mr. Hubert has focused on business and commercial litigation, as well as labor and employment (including commercial contracts, Unfair Trade Practices Act, Trade Secret Act, covenant not to compete agreements, defamation, errors and omissions for...

[email protected]
504.582.8384
www.joneswalker.com
P.J. Kee
P.J. Kee, Jones Walker, trade secret theft attorney, computer fraud lawyer
Associate

P.J. Kee is an associate in the firm's Labor & Employment Practice Group and a member of the Trade Secret Non-Compete Team. His practice focuses on protecting clients from—as well as defending clients against alleged—trade secret theft, computer fraud and abuse, unfair competition, conspiracies, and non-compete violations. He regularly litigates cases involving these disputes in both state and federal courts, and has been on trial teams that have not only successfully obtained and fended off injunctions, but also prevailed on the merits at trial. Recently, he was...

[email protected]
504.582.8230
www.joneswalker.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement