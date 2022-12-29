December 29, 2022

Volume XII, Number 363

40

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 29, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 28, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 27, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Russell D. Jessee
Steven N. Royce

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Imposes Record Fine for Consumer Banking Violations; Civil Suits May Follow

Thursday, December 29, 2022

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently imposed its largest fine ever for consumer banking law violations. The agency’s action is a good reminder for other banks to review their own practices and may spawn class action litigation against the target bank and other banks.

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the CFPB entered a consent order with Wells Fargo that imposes a $3.7 billion fine for incorrectly charging fees and interest to the bank’s customers, among other violations. The fine, which consists of $2 billion in consumer damages and $1.7 billion in civil penalties is nearly four times the CFPB’s previous record fine.

The specific violations found by the CFPB involved automobile loan servicing, mortgage loan servicing, and consumer deposit accounts. The CFPB asserted that most violations were caused by issues in banking technology, employee training, internal controls, and compliance practices. Wells Fargo publicly stated that it has already paid most of the

﻿$2 billion in damages back to consumers and will continue to work toward full compliance with the CFPB’s order.

With this consent order, the CFPB signals a continued, if not increased, vigor in enforcing consumer banking laws. The consent order serves as a reminder to banks and other financial institutions to perform reviews and ensure their services are operating in compliance with the law.

Many times, plaintiffs’ attorneys will use a consent order to fashion civil suits against not only the target of the consent order but other banks, as well. 

Luke A. Helms also contributed to this article.

© Steptoe & Johnson PLLC. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 363
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Russell Jessee, Litigation Attorney, Steptoe Johnson Law Firm, West Virginia
Russell D. Jessee
Member

Russell Jessee is the leader of the firm's Business Litigation Practice Group.  His practice focuses on resolving disputes for business clients.  He defends creditors and servicers in consumer credit litigation.  Additionally, he litigates contract disputes and unfair trade practices cases.  Mr. Jessee represents businesses in disputes with regulatory agencies.  He pursues medical providers who wrongfully/fraudulently submit claims to health insurers, and he pursues commercial debtors for commercial creditors.  Furthermore, Mr. Jessee defends businesses in difficult employment cases,...

[email protected]
(304) 353-8103
www.steptoe-johnson.com
Steven N. Royce
Steven Royce Commercial Attorney
Associate

Steven Royce focuses his practice in the areas of banking, real estate, and commercial transaction law.

Work Experience

2016   Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

2015   Summer Associate, Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

2014   Summer Associate, Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

Key Experience

Drafted petition for exemption for client’s commercial use of an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS/Drone) with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Assisted in drafting loan modification documents

Assisted in preparing...

[email protected]
304-598-5375
www.steptoe-johnson.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement