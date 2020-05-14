May 14, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

May 14, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 13, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 12, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Jillian de Chavez-Lau
John Houston Pope
Sharon L. Lippett
Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin

DOL Gives Extra Time to Plan Participants and Beneficiaries: Benefits Guidance in the Time of COVID-19

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Plan participants and their beneficiaries may now have extra time to exercise some of their rights under the employee benefit plans in which they participate.  On April 28, 2020, the Department of Labor, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Department of the Treasury issued a joint notice extending certain timeframes applicable to employee benefit plans. The joint notice was published as a final rule in the Federal Register on May 4, 2020 (“Final Rule”), issued pursuant to Section 518 of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended (“ERISA”), as recently amended by the CARES Act.  (For more information on the CARES Act, please refer to the article posted here.) The Final Rule applies to all group health plans, disability and other employee welfare benefit plans, and employee pension benefit plans subject to ERISA or the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Length of Extension

The Final Rule extends certain deadlines until the end of the “Outbreak Period.”  The Outbreak Period begins March 1, 2020 and expires 60 days after the end of the declared COVID-19 national emergency, or another date if provided by future guidance.  (If different Outbreak Period end dates occur for different parts of the country, DOL will issue additional guidance regarding the application of the relief it has provided.)  For example, if the emergency declarations end on June 29, 2020, the Outbreak Period will expire on August 28, 2020.  However, pursuant to Section 518 of ERISA, the extension may not exceed one year.

Deadlines Affected

Plans must disregard the Outbreak Period when calculating deadlines related to the following elections:

  • the 30-day or 60-day period (as applicable) for an individual to request a HIPAA special enrollment;

  • the date for claimants to file benefit claims and appeals under the plan’s claims and appeal procedures;

  • the date for claimants to file a request for external review after receipt of an adverse benefit determination;

  • the date within which a claimant may file information to perfect a request for external review;

  • the 60-day COBRA election period;

  • the 45-day deadline for initial COBRA premium payments and the 30-day deadline for other COBRA premium payments; and

  • the date for individuals to notify the plan of a qualifying event or determination of disability under COBRA.

The Final Rule also extends a deadline applicable to employers for providing COBRA election notices.  (For more information on extended COBRA deadlines, please refer to our recent post here.)

Next Steps for Plan Sponsors

Due to the importance of the elections covered by the Final Rule, plan sponsors should communicate them to employees as quickly as possible. Additionally, plan sponsors will need to work with their third-party administrators to ensure that they are ready to implement the extensions granted by the Final Rule.

©2020 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Jillian de Chavez-Lau Labor Employment Attorney
Jillian de Chavez-Lau
Associate

JILLIAN DE CHAVEZ-LAU is an Associate in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management and Litigation & Business Disputes practices, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green.

Ms. de Chavez-Lau:

  • Assists in the representation of clients in labor and employment-related litigation involving breach-of-contract disputes and other matters
  • Regularly appears in federal and state courts and before administrative agencies
  • Advises on complex commercial litigation issues, including securities law and arbitrability.

Before...

jdechavezlau@ebglaw.com
212-351-4735
www.ebglaw.com
John Houston Pope
Member

JOHN HOUSTON POPE is a Member of the Firm in the Employee Benefits, Litigation, and Labor and Employment practices in the New York office. His practice predominately involves the litigation of controversies, but he also counsels clients on lowering litigation risks and exposures.

Mr. Pope regularly represents clients before federal courts, state courts, and administrative agencies. He has first-chaired jury and bench trials and conducted arbitrations. Mr. Pope also has initiated actions on behalf of clients to preemptively manage controversies with former employees.  

jhpope@ebglaw.com
212-351-4641
www.ebglaw.com/john-houston-pope/
Sharon L. Lippett
Sharon Lippet, Epstein Becker Law Firm, Employee Benefits Attorney
Member

SHARON L. LIPPETT is a Member of the Firm in the Employee Benefits practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. She has substantial experience in matters relating to tax-qualified and nonqualified retirement plans, welfare plans, cafeteria plans, fiduciary matters, and plan asset entities. Her practice focuses on the design, establishment, communication, and legal compliance of compensation and benefit arrangements, including non-qualified deferred compensation plans and qualified retirement plans.

slippett@ebglaw.com
212-351-4630
www.ebglaw.com