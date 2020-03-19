Employers Facing Layoffs Need to Be Mindful of State Laws Regarding Final Pay

Alabama No relevant statutory provisions. Recommend within next scheduled payday. No relevant statutory provisions

Alaska If employer-initiated termination, pay is due within three working days of termination. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on next scheduled payday that is at least three days from date of notice. Alaska Stat, Sec. 23.05.140

Arizona If employer-initiated termination, pay is due within seven working days or next payday, whichever is sooner. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on next scheduled payday. Ariz Rev Stat Ann, Sec. 23-353

Arkansas Pay is due on next scheduled payday. Ark Code Ann, Sec.11-4-405

California If employer-initiated termination, pay is due immediately upon termination. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due within 72 hours of resignation. Cal Lab Code, Sec. 201

Colorado If employer-initiated termination, pay is due immediately upon termination, or within six hours of start of next workday, if payroll unit is closed; 24 hours if unit is offsite. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on next scheduled payday. Colo Rev Stat, Sec. 8-4-109

Connecticut If employer-initiated termination, pay is due no later than next business day after termination. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on next scheduled payday. Conn Gen Stat, Sec. 31-71c

Delaware Pay is due on next scheduled payday through regular method, or by mail if requested by employee. Del Code Ann, tit. 19, Sec. 1103

District of Columbia If employer-initiated termination, pay is no later than next working day after termination. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on the next scheduled payday or within seven days, whichever is earlier. DC Code Ann, Sec. 32-1303

Florida No relevant statutory provisions. Recommend within next scheduled payday. No relevant statutory provisions

Georgia No relevant statutory provisions. Recommend within next scheduled payday. No relevant statutory provisions

Hawaii If employer-initiated termination, pay is due immediately upon termination, or by the next working day. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on next scheduled payday; however, if one week’s notice is provided, pay is due upon termination. Haw Rev Stat, Sec. 388-3

Idaho Pay is due on next scheduled payday or within 10 days (excluding holidays and weekends), whichever occurs first. If requested by employee in writing, pay is due within 48 hours of request (excluding holidays and weekends). Idaho Code Ann, Sec. 45-606

Illinois Pay is due at time of termination if possible, but no later than next scheduled payday. 820 ILCS 115/5 820 ILCS 115/4

Indiana Pay is due on next scheduled payday. Ind Code, Sec. 22-2-9-2

Iowa Pay is due on next scheduled payday. Iowa Code, Sec. 91A.4

Kansas Pay is due on next scheduled payday. Kan Stat Ann, Sec. 44-315

Kentucky Pay is due on next scheduled payday or 14 days following termination, whichever occurs last. Ky Rev Stat Ann, Sec. 337.055

Louisiana Pay is due on next scheduled payday or within 15 days following termination, whichever occurs first. La Rev Stat Ann, Sec. 23:631

Maine Pay is due on next scheduled payday. Me Rev Stat Ann, tit. 26, Sec. 626

Maryland Pay is due on next scheduled payday. Md Code Ann, Lab & Empl, Sec. 3-505

Massachusetts If employer-initiated termination, pay is due immediately upon termination. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on next scheduled payday. Mass Gen Laws, Ch. 149, Sec. 148

Michigan Pay is due on next scheduled payday. Mich Comp Laws, Sec. 408.475

Minnesota If employer-initiated termination, pay is due within 24 hours upon termination. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on next scheduled payday. Minn Stat, Sec. 181.13 Minn. Stat. Sec. 181.14

Mississippi No relevant statutory provisions. Recommend within next scheduled payday. No relevant statutory provisions

Missouri Pay is due immediately upon termination. Mo Rev Stat, Sec. 290.110

Montana If employer-initiated termination, pay is due immediately upon termination, unless employer’s written policy extends time to next scheduled payday or within 15 days, whichever occurs first. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on the next scheduled payday or within 15 days, whichever occurs first. Mont Code Ann, Sec. 39-3-205

Nebraska Pay is due on next scheduled payday or within two weeks, whichever occurs first. Neb Rev Stat Ann, Sec. 48-1230

Nevada If employer-initiated termination, pay is due immediately upon termination. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on next scheduled payday or seven days after termination, whichever is earlier. Nev Rev Stat, Sec. 608.020 Nev Rev Stat, Sec. 608.030

New Hampshire If employer-initiated termination, pay is due within 72 hours of termination. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on next scheduled payday; however, if the employee provided notice, pay is due within 72 hours of termination. NH Rev Stat Ann, Sec. 275:44

New Mexico If employer-initiated termination, pay is due within 5 days of termination. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due within 10 days of termination. NM Stat Ann, Sec. 50-4-4

New York Pay is due on next scheduled payday. NY Lab Law, Sec. 191

North Carolina Pay is due on next scheduled payday. NC Gen Stat, Sec. 95-25.7

North Dakota Pay is due on next scheduled payday. ND Cent Code, Sec. 34-14-03

Ohio Pay is due on next scheduled payday. Ohio Rev Code, Sec. 4113.15

Oklahoma Pay is due on next scheduled payday. Okla Stat, tit. 40, Sec. 165.3

Oregon If employer-initiated termination, pay is due on the next business day following termination. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due within 5 days; however, if the employee provided notice, pay is due within 48 hours of termination or next scheduled payday, whichever occurs first. Or Rev Stat, Sec. 652.140

Pennsylvania Pay is due on next scheduled payday. If requested by the employee, the wages must be paid by certified mail. 43 Pa Stat Ann, Sec. 260.5 See Section 5(a)

Rhode Island Pay is due on next scheduled payday. RI Gen Laws, Sec. 28-14-4

South Carolina Pay is due within 48 hours, or next scheduled payday, not to exceed 30 days. SC Code Ann, Sec. 41-10-50

Tennessee Pay is due on next scheduled payday or 21 days following termination, whichever occurs last. Tenn Code Ann, Sec. 50-2-103

Texas If employer-initiated termination, pay is due pay is due within six 6 calendar days of termination. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on next scheduled payday. Tex Lab Code Ann, Sec. 61.014 40 Tex Admin Code, Sec. 821.22

Utah If employer-initiated termination, pay is due within 24 hours of termination. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on next scheduled payday. Utah Code Ann, Sec. 34-28-5

Vermont If employer-initiated termination, pay is due within 72 hours of termination. If employee-initiated termination, pay is due on next scheduled payday, or the following Friday if no regularly pay day. Vt Stat Ann, tit. 21, Sec. 342 24-090-003 Vt Code R, Sec. VII

Virginia Pay is due on next scheduled payday. Va Code Ann, Sec. 40.1-29

Washington Pay is due on next scheduled payday. Wash Rev Code, Sec. 49.48.010

West Virginia Pay is due on next scheduled payday W Va Code Ann, Sec. 21-5-4