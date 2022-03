J. Paul Rinnan is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Labor and Employment Law. He graduated summa cum laude from Texas Christian University in 2007 and received his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center in 2010.

Prior to joining Ogletree Deakins, Paul practiced at a Houston-based labor & employment law firm handling various employment law matters on behalf of employees and employers. His experience includes discrimination, harassment, and retaliation cases brought under Title VII, the Texas Labor Code,...