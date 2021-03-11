March 11, 2021

David Garland
George Carroll Whipple, III
Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin
Employment Law This Week: EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling on the Agency’s Outlook for 2021 [PODCAST]

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday:  In this episode, hear from EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling. As a sitting commissioner, Mr. Sonderling has a unique perspective on priorities, new initiatives, and the outlook for what employers can expect from the agency in 2021. Attorney David Garland leads the conversation.

Employers and the New Administration is a special podcast series from Employment Law This Week®, with analysis of the first 100 days of the Biden administration. Special podcast episodes air every other #WorkforceWednesday.

See below for the video edition.

 

©2020 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
David Garland
DAVID W. GARLAND is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management practice, in the New York and Newark offices of Epstein Becker Green. He is also Chair of the firm’s National Employment, Labor & Workforce Management Steering Committee and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Garland is frequently retained in matters involving high-profile, high-stakes, and highly sensitive cases. These matters include:

  • Sex harassment
  • Employment discrimination
  • Whistleblowing
  • Retaliation
  • Equal...
George Carroll Whipple, III
GEORGE CARROLL WHIPPLE, III, is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. He hosts the firm's innovative weekly video program, Employment Law This Week.

Mr. Whipple:

  • Counsels employers on workplace issues, including hiring and promotion, firing and discipline, wage and hour, and the implementation of employment policies, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws

  • ...
