Employment Law This Week: EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling on the Agency’s Outlook for 2021 [PODCAST]

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday: In this episode, hear from EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling. As a sitting commissioner, Mr. Sonderling has a unique perspective on priorities, new initiatives, and the outlook for what employers can expect from the agency in 2021. Attorney David Garland leads the conversation.

Employers and the New Administration is a special podcast series from Employment Law This Week®, with analysis of the first 100 days of the Biden administration. Special podcast episodes air every other #WorkforceWednesday.

See below for the video edition.