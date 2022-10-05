Employment Law This Week: “Quiet Quitting” Legal Pitfalls [PODCAST]

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

This week, we look at the trend of “quiet quitting” and the legal and technology considerations employers should weigh when navigating the issue.

What to Do About “Quiet Quitting”

An increasing number of employees are becoming so-called “quiet quitters,” who do only the minimum required for their job. What legal concerns are related to the trend, and what steps can employers take to address “quiet quitting” among their workforce? Attorneys Jill Bigler and Alex Franchilli tell us more.