October 5, 2022

October 05, 2022

October 04, 2022

October 03, 2022

Jill K. Bigler
Alexander J. Franchilli

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Employment Law This Week: “Quiet Quitting” Legal Pitfalls [PODCAST]

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

This week, we look at the trend of “quiet quitting” and the legal and technology considerations employers should weigh when navigating the issue. 

What to Do About “Quiet Quitting”

An increasing number of employees are becoming so-called “quiet quitters,” who do only the minimum required for their job. What legal concerns are related to the trend, and what steps can employers take to address “quiet quitting” among their workforce? Attorneys Jill Bigler and Alex Franchilli tell us more.

Jill K. Bigler
Jill K. Bigler
Member of the Firm

Employers seek out Jill Bigler to advise and represent them in a broad range of labor and employment litigation matters. She regularly works with clients on matters arising under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the National Labor Relations Act, and state employment laws.

Jill’s experience includes litigation in state and federal courts and before administrative agencies. Clients rely on Jill to handle...

[email protected]
614-872-2418
www.ebglaw.com
Alexander J. Franchilli
Alexander J. Franchilli
Associate

Alexander Franchilli is an Associate in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management and Litigation practices, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. 

Mr. Franchilli’s experience includes:

  • Representing employers in labor and employment law litigation involving breach of employment agreements, promissory notes, wage and hour violations, wrongful termination, and WARN Act violations

  • Litigating cases concerning unfair competition and breaches of non-competition agreements

  • Providing representation to employers in federal...

[email protected]
212-351-4748
www.ebglaw.com
