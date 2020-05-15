May 15, 2020

 

May 15, 2020

May 14, 2020

May 13, 2020

Article By
Susan Light
Kevin M. Foley
Jack A. West
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest

FINRA Proposes Rule Change to Temporarily Amend Certain Timing, Method of Service and Other Procedural Requirements in FINRA Rules

Friday, May 15, 2020

On May 8, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed amendments to various FINRA Rules to provide FINRA with temporary relief from certain timing, method of service and other procedural requirements during the period in which FINRA’s operations are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in order to protect the health and safety of its employees. Such amendments, among other things, allow FINRA to serve certain documents electronically and provide extensions to FINRA staff, respondents and other parties in connection with certain adjudicatory and review processes.

The proposed rule change is available here.

