November 19, 2020

Volume X, Number 324

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

November 19, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 18, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 17, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 16, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
E. John Steren
Patricia M. Wagner
Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Antitrust Byte
Advertisement

FTC Issues Its Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2020

Thursday, November 19, 2020

On November 16, 2020, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) issued its annual financial report. For the seventh consecutive year, the FTC has made the determination to issue an annual financial report and separately issue (in February 2021) its annual performance report. The performance report generally provides statistics on the types and number of cases the FTC brought in the prior year and the agency’s success rate. The annual financial report provides, among other things, summaries of the FTC’s “key performance goals” and scores the FTC on whether it met those goals.

In terms of the Bureau of Competition’s performance, the FTC reports that for fiscal year 2020, the FTC took action in 27 of its 35 full merger and non-merger investigations. The 27 actions resulted in 11 consent orders, two successful litigations, a stipulated injunction, and a settlement. The FTC also reports that in 12 instances, the parties ultimately abandoned their transaction as a result of the FTC’s investigation and/or challenge. All of those actions the FTC views as successes. The FTC had set for itself a target success rate of between 40 and 70 percent. The agency exceeded that target with a 77.1 percent success rate. 

©2020 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 324
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

John Steren, Epstein Becker Law Firm, Health Care Litigation Attorney
E. John Steren
Member

E. John Steren is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care & Life Sciences and Litigation & Business Disputes practices, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green. Mr. Steren devotes a significant portion of his practice to helping health care organizations manage the antitrust risks of joint ventures and other business arrangements. He also focuses his practice on other complex commercial and civil litigation matters.

esteren@ebglaw.com
202-861-1825
www.ebglaw.com
Patricia M. Wagner
Patricia M. Wagner, Epstein becker green, health care, life sciences
Member

PATRICIA M. WAGNER is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences and Litigation practices, in the firm's Washington, DC, office. In 2014, Ms. Wagner was selected to the Washington DC Super Lawyers list in the area of Health Care.

Ms. Wagner's experience includes the following:

Advising clients on a variety of matters related to federal and state antitrust issues 

Representing clients in antitrust matters in front of the Federal Trade Commission and the United States Department of...

pwagner@ebglaw.com
202-861-4182
www.ebglaw.com/patricia-m-wagner/
Advertisement
Advertisement