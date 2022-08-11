August 11, 2022

E. John Steren
Patricia M. Wagner

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Antitrust Byte

FTC Reaches Agreement with NLRB to Further Protect Labor Markets

Thursday, August 11, 2022

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice have prioritized the protection of labor markets.

From scrutinizing “no-poach” agreements and restrictive covenants to analyzing the impact of mergers and acquisitions on related labor markets, the effort to protect competition for employees has been sustained and unprecedented.

To aid with this enforcement priority, the FTC recently entered into an agreement with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Pursuant to this agreement, the FTC and NLRB will (a) consult and share information among agencies for enforcement purposes, (b) provide cross-training related to the laws and regulations enforced by each of these agencies, and (c) coordinate outreach and education when appropriate.

Although this agreement does not create enforceable rights between the FTC and NLRB, it provides the FTC with another source of information from which to draw to assist with its enforcement efforts.

John Steren, Epstein Becker Law Firm, Health Care Litigation Attorney
E. John Steren
E. John Steren is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care & Life Sciences and Litigation & Business Disputes practices, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green. Mr. Steren devotes a significant portion of his practice to helping health care organizations manage the antitrust risks of joint ventures and other business arrangements. He also focuses his practice on other complex commercial and civil litigation matters.

Patricia M. Wagner
PATRICIA M. WAGNER is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences and Litigation practices, in the firm's Washington, DC, office. In 2014, Ms. Wagner was selected to the Washington DC Super Lawyers list in the area of Health Care.

Ms. Wagner's experience includes the following:

Advising clients on a variety of matters related to federal and state antitrust issues 

Representing clients in antitrust matters in front of the Federal Trade Commission and the United States Department of...

