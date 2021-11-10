November 10, 2021

Volume XI, Number 314
November 10, 2021

November 09, 2021

November 08, 2021

Article By

Robert J. O’Hara
Nancy Gunzenhauser Popper
George Carroll Whipple, III

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Employment Law This Week

OSHA’s Vaccine ETS Is Here, Circuit Court Blocks ETS, Health Worker Vaccine Rules [VIDEO]

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

This week, the Biden administration has finally released the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rules for employers with 100 or more employees, and the challenges started right away.   

Employers Face December, January Vaccine ETS Deadlines

On November 4, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released its much-anticipated Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS). The ETS covers COVID-19 vaccine, testing, and related requirements for most employers with at least 100 employees. Attorneys Bob O’Hara and Nancy Popper discuss how employers are beginning preparations to meet deadlines in early December and January, despite challenges to the standard already popping up in court. Read more.

Circuit Court Blocks OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard

Just one day after the OSHA ETS became effective, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit temporarily stayed the regulation in a case captioned BST Holdings, LLC v. OSHA. Additional petitions for review of the ETS have been filed in at least three other circuits. Read more.

CMS Rules Require Health Workers to Be Fully Vaccinated

Also on November 4, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued an interim final rule requiring COVID-19 vaccination for staff at Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers and suppliers. The interim final rule requires full COVID-19 vaccination by January 4, 2022. Read more.

©2021 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 314
About this Author

Robert J. O’Hara Labor and employment lawyer Epstein Becker
Robert J. O’Hara
Member of the Firm

ROBERT J. O'HARA* is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. His practice focuses on employment law counseling and litigation as well as human resources counseling, compliance, and training.

Mr. O’Hara’s experience includes:

  • Conducting and overseeing workplace investigations (including sexual harassment, bribery, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, product quality, supply chain theft, and malfeasance of every kind), executive terminations, and...
rohara@ebglaw.com
212-351-3708
www.ebglaw.com/
Nancy Gunzenhauser Popper
Nancy Gunzenhauser Popper Labor Employment Attorney Epstein Becker Law Firm
Member of the Firm

NANCY GUNZENHAUSER POPPER is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green.

Ms. Popper:

  • Counsels clients on compliance with EEO laws, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, worker classification issues, and other federal, state, and local statutes governing the workplace

  • Advises employers in all facets of the employment relationship, from pre-employment considerations and hiring to terminations and post-employment...

ngunzenhauser@ebglaw.com
212-351-3758
www.ebglaw.com
George Carroll Whipple, III
George Carroll Whipple III, Epstein Becker Green, Workforce Management Lawyer, Hiring Matters Attorney
Member

GEORGE CARROLL WHIPPLE, III, is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. He hosts the firm's innovative weekly video program, Employment Law This Week.

Mr. Whipple:

  • Counsels employers on workplace issues, including hiring and promotion, firing and discipline, wage and hour, and the implementation of employment policies, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws

  • ...
gwhipple@ebglaw.com
212-351-3773
www.ebglaw.com
