The Pros – and Cons – of Arbitration Agreements with Class Action Waivers

Monday, April 4, 2022

In a recent post addressing the U.S. Supreme Court oral argument in Viking River Cruises v. Moriana, we mentioned that employers in California will want to consider the “pros and cons” of arbitration agreements should an employer-friendly decision be issued in that case, rather than rush to implement them.

In response, more than a few people have asked the same or similar questions — What are the “cons” of arbitration agreements? Why wouldn’t an employer want to use arbitration agreements, particularly if they will foreclose Private Attorney General Act (“PAGA”) actions in California?

There are “cons” to these agreements — and they are not insignificant.

Because of these “cons,” many employers across the country have chosen not to implement arbitration agreements. And many employers in California will likely choose not to implement them even if an employer-friendly decision is issued in Viking River Cruises.

Perhaps this chart of the “pros” and “cons” will be helpful.