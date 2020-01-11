Tech-Tuned Workplace, Episode 4: The Rise of Digital Workplace Apps [PODCAST]

Over the last 20 years, Ruthie has partnered with labor relations/human resource professionals, corporate executives, operational management and in-house counsel to develop and tactically implement strategies to build issue free environments within each client’s business model and industry. She has managed over 100 union organizing drives and decertification campaigns, with a high rate of success and minimal unfair labor practice charges. She works within a variety of industries and with clients of all sizes and sophistication advising on such matters as strikes, corporate campaigns, boycotts, joint, single and successor employer claims and mergers and acquisitions.

For those clients who have represented workforces, Ruthie regularly directs and conducts effective auditing, negotiation, and administration of collective bargaining agreements including handling numerous arbitrations involving discharge, discipline, sub-contracting and/or removal of bargaining unit work, recall rights, plant shutdown, and other contractual issues. She works with major corporations to align negotiating strategies at the bargaining table with business goals as first chair bargainer, strategist or by supporting negotiations behind the scenes.

An integral part of her practice, Ruthie develops and presents employee and management training related to all aspects of employment law and labor relations with the goals of enhancing employee-management communication, developing a well-rounded, compassionate and objective management team, minimizing liability and avoiding litigation.