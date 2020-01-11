January 11, 2020

 

January 10, 2020

January 09, 2020

January 08, 2020

Article By
Jennifer Betts
Ruthie L. Goodboe
Evan R. Moses
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

Tech-Tuned Workplace, Episode 4: The Rise of Digital Workplace Apps [PODCAST]

Friday, January 10, 2020

In the fourth episode of our “Tech-Tuned Workplace” series, Jennifer Betts, Ruthie Goodboe, and Evan Moses discuss the rise of digital workplace apps. They address the kinds of digital workplace apps that employers use, the gamification of the workplace, the benefits and risks of digital workplace apps, and how to minimize these risks.

Jennifer Betts
Jennifer Betts
Ruthie L. Goodboe
Ruthie Goodboe
Evan R. Moses
Evan Moses
