March 20, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

March 20, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 19, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 18, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 17, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Howard M. Bloom
Henry S. Shapiro
Jonathan J. Spitz
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Labor & Collective Bargaining Blog

Unions Must Publicly Report More Financial Information

Friday, March 20, 2020

Pursuant to a controversial new rule passed by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), “Labor Organization Annual Financial Reports for Trusts in Which a Labor Organization Is Interested,” unions must disclose how certain union-controlled trusts spend and invest their funds.

The rule requires unions with revenue in excess of $250,000 to file annual reports (Form T-1), disclosing “assets, liabilities, receipts and disbursements” of training and strike funds and other trusts whose board members they appoint or whose funds they mostly contribute.

The rule will take effect on April 5, 2020, but unions’ obligations to file will not begin until after the end of their first fiscal year following the rule’s effective date.

The T-1 requires disclosure of loans made to officers or employees, details about disbursements, and the identification of people receiving more than $10,000 from the trust.

The rule is part of the DOL’s continuing effort to foster the reporting requirements of the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act. The rule does not apply to certain trusts, including political action committees or other political organizations that already disclose their spending; credit unions; and retirement funds falling under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA).

The DOL has indicated that the rule is designed to provide union members and others with information relating to trust funds that unions historically have used for a variety of purposes, such as to fund apprenticeship programs, strike funds, redevelopment or investment groups, training funds, building funds, and educational funds. Proponents of the rule believe it will increase financial transparency and expose potential union corruption, including union leader self-dealing. Opponents have expressed skepticism of government intervention in private affairs.

For employers, the rule may result in unsuccessful union organizing when corrupt practices by a union are exposed. (Employers can use the information the rule will make available to educate employees on the facts regarding the risks associated with union representation.) For employees, the rule provides union members with the opportunity to inspect union finances, and thus, make a more informed decision about who they want as their union leaders.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2020

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Howard Bloom, Jackson Lewis, labor union attorney, unfair practice investigations lawyer, employment legal counsel, bargaining law
Howard M. Bloom
Principal

Howard M. Bloom is a Principal in the Boston, Massachusetts, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He has practiced labor and employment law representing exclusively employers for more than 36 years.

Mr. Bloom counsels clients in a variety of industries on labor law issues. He trains and advises executives, managers and supervisors on union awareness and positive employee relations, and assists employers in connection with union card-signing efforts, traditional union representation and corporate campaigns, and union decertification...

bloomh@jacksonlewis.com
617-367-0025
www.jacksonlewis.com
Henry S. Shapiro
Associate

Henry S. Shapiro is an Associate in the Long Island, New York, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. His practice focuses on representing employers in workplace law matters, including preventive advice and counsel.

While attending law school, Mr. Shapiro was the Senior Articles Editor for the Hofstra Law Review and he became a certified mediator in New York State. Mr. Shapiro completed a Concentration in Labor & Employment Law while in law school.

Prior to joining Jackson Lewis, Mr. Shapiro was an Associate at a Long Island law firm representing individuals in administrative hearings for disability benefits. During law school, Mr. Shapiro was an intern for the Honorable Bruce E. Tolbert, New York State Supreme Court, Westchester County (Civil Term).

Henry.Shapiro@jacksonlewis.com
631-247-4651
www.jacksonlewis.com
Jonathan J. Spitz
Jonathan J. Spitz, Jackson Lewis Law Firm, Labor Employment Attorney, Atlanta
Shareholder

Jonathan J. Spitz is a Principal in the Atlanta, Georgia, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He is Co-Leader of the firm’s Labor and Preventive Practices Group.

Mr. Spitz lectures extensively, conducts management training, and advises clients with respect to legislative and regulatory initiatives, corporate strategies, business ethics, social media issues and the changing regulatory landscape. He understands the practical and operational needs of corporate America, helping design pragmatic strategies to minimize risk and maximize performance. He has represented...

SpitzJ@jacksonlewis.com
404-586-1835
www.jacksonlewis.com