US Executive Branch Update – October 28, 2022

Friday, October 28, 2022

This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

POTUS’ Schedule*

5:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs New Castle, Delaware, en route Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

5:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

7:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President deliver remarks at a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party | Philadelphia Convention Center

8:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, en route New Castle, Delaware

8:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in New Castle, Delaware

VPOTUS’ Schedule*

1:50 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

3:50 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights with Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA–05) and Sophia Bush | Bryn Mawr College

7:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party | Pennsylvania Convention Center

9:25 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, en route to Washington, D.C.

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday-Thursday, October 26-27, 2022

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Thursday, October 27

Statement by President Biden on Third Quarter GDP Report

Remarks by President Biden on Micron’s Plan to Invest in Chips Manufacturing

Remarks by President Biden at a Virtual Fundraiser with Congressman Cartwright

Treaty Signed: Instrument of Ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Conclusion of the Israel-Lebanon Maritime Boundary Dispute

Readout of Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer’s Meeting with Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Syracuse, NY

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Praise for the Biden-⁠Harris Administration’s Plan to Transform America’s School Buses

Press Release: Congressional Republicans’ Five-Part Plan to Increase Inflation and Costs for American Families

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Proclamation on National First Responders Day, 2022

Wednesday, October 26

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.’s Meeting with President Isaac Herzog of Israel

Remarks by President Biden and President Herzog of the State of Israel Before Bilateral Meeting

Remarks by President Biden in Meeting with Department of Defense Leaders

Remarks by President Biden on Protecting American Consumers from Junk Fees

Fact Sheet: The President’s Initiative on Junk Fees and Related Pricing Practices

Remarks by Vice President Harris on Investments in Clean School Buses

Fact Sheet: Progress on Biden-⁠Harris Action Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby

Fact Sheet: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Expands Public-Private Cybersecurity Partnership to Chemical Sector

Remarks by President Biden at a Virtual Fundraiser with Congresswoman Cindy Axne

Remarks by President Biden at a Virtual Fundraiser with Nevada Congressional Delegation

Remarks by Vice President Harris at a Finance Event with Patty Murray

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at Rhode Island College, as Prepared for Delivery

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Department of Defense (DOD)

October 27

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a Press Conference

Article: Secretary Austin | Talks With Russia Important to Avoid Escalation in Ukraine

Press Release: Department of Defense Releases its 2022 Strategic Reviews – National Defense Strategy, Nuclear Posture Review, and Missile Defense Review

Transcript: Senior Defense Officials Hold a Background Briefing on the National Defense Strategy

Publication: 2022 National Defense Strategy

Fact Sheet: 2022 Strategic Ways Compilation

Fact Sheet: 2022 U.S. Nuclear Deterrence Strategy and Policy

Fact Sheet: 2022 U.S. Nuclear Capabilities

Fact Sheet: 2022 U.S. Extended Deterrence

Fact Sheet: 2022 Arms Control and Nuclear Non-Proliferation

Fact Sheet: 2022 Missile Defense Review

Press Release: DOD Announces U.S. Representative to NATO DIANA Board of Directors

Readout of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs Chidi Blyden’s Meeting with the Gabonese Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda and Minister of Defence Félicité Ongouori Ngoubili During the U.S. – Gabon Senior Leader Defense Engagement

Article: DOD Releases National Defense Strategy, Missile Defense, Nuclear Posture Reviews

Article: DOD Prototyping EV Chargers for Fleet, Personal Vehicles

Contracts for October 27, 2022

October 26

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Call with Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand

Article: Hurricane Sandy | DLA Brought Relief to Millions Following Historic Storm

Article: Defense Officials Discuss Strategic Cooperation

Contracts for October 26, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, October 28, 2022

Europe, Ukraine

October 27: Statement | Securing and Safeguarding Arms in Ukraine

October 26: Statement | Repatriation of U.S. Citizen Remains from Ukraine

October 27: Statement | Joint Statement on the Third Strategic Dialogue between Slovakia and the United States The following is the text of a joint statement by the Governments of the United States of America and Slovakia

October 26: Statement | Response to Corruption and Election Interference in Moldova

October 26: Statement | Austria’s National Day

Western Hemisphere

October 27: Fact Sheet | U.S.-Canada Relations – Friends, Partners, Allies

October 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau

October 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Before their Meeting

October 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly at a Joint Press Availability

October 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly Before Their Meeting

October 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly

October 27: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Vassy Kapelos of Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) Power and Politics

October 27: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Mexico

October 26: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya’s Travel to the Dominican Republic

Nuclear Energy Partnership

October 27: Statement | United States and Japan Announce WECAN — Winning an Edge Through Cooperation in Advanced Nuclear — Partnership to Help Countries Meet Their Energy Security and Climate Goals

October 26: Statement | United States and Japan Announce Partnership with Ghana to Support its Goal of Being the Mover in Africa for Small Modular Reactor Deployment

Africa

October 27: Statement | Joint Statement of the Co-Chairs of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Africa Focus Group

October 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with African Union Commission Chairperson Faki

October 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat Before their Meeting

Middle East

October 27: Statement | Historic Agreement Establishing a Permanent Israel-Lebanon Maritime Boundary

October 27: Statement | Formation of Iraqi Government

October 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al Sabah

October 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

October 26: Statement | Designation of Iranian Officials and Entities Connected to Ongoing Protest Repression, Censorship, and Prison Abuses

Asia-Pacific

October 27: Statement | APEC Senior Officials’ and Ministerial Meeting Sites During U.S. Host Year in 2023

October 27: Statement | Seattle Announced as the Third APEC Senior Officials’ and Ministerial Meetings Site During U.S. Host Year in August 2023

October 27: Readout | United States-Bangladesh Labor Working Group Convenes to Further Shared Economic Prosperity

October 26: Statement | Jimmy Lai’s Fraud Case Verdict

October 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Diwali Reception

Other Matters

October 26: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Peggy Collins of Bloomberg News

October 26: Statement | U.S. Government Engagement Principles on Protection from Sexual Exploitation Abuse and Sexual Harassment within International Organizations

October 26: Advisory | Special Representative McAuliffe’s Travel to Georgia and Indiana to Attend U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Roundtables and Visit Diplomacy Lab Programs at Kennesaw State and Purdue Universities

October 27: Statement | International Religious Freedom Day

October 26: Statement | On Intersex Awareness Day

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

October 27

Press Release: USAID Announces Eight-Year Strategy to End Tuberculosis

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power’s Call with UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Development Minister Andrew Mitchell

Statement on Additional Humanitarian Funding for Flood Response in Pakistan

Press Release: United States Providing Additional $30 Million in Response to Flooding in Pakistan, Bringing Support to $97 Million

Statement Commemorating International Religious Freedom Day

October 26

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power’s Meeting with International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Congratulates USAID’s Jeremy Konyndyk on Appointment as President of Refugees International

Transcript: Administrator Samantha Power’s Interview on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

October 27

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Meeting on Russia’s Unfounded Allegations of Biological Weapons Programs in Ukraine

Remarks at the Joint Panel discussion of the First and Fourth Committees on Possible Challenges to Space Security and Sustainability

Remarks at a UN General Assembly Debate on a Report of the International Court of Justice

Remarks by Ambassador Robert Wood at a UN Security Council Briefing on UNISFA for Abyei (Sudan)

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Chair of the Commission of Inquiry on Israel and the OPT

Explanation of Vote at a UN Security Council Adoption on Colombia

Explanation of Vote at a UN Security Council Adoption on MINURSO Mandate Renewal (Morocco/Western Sahara)

October 26

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Requests for the UN Secretariat to Investigate Violations of UNSCR 2231

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Side Event on the Situation of Uyghur and Other Turkic Muslim Minorities in Xinjiang

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Meeting with Jewish Community Leaders

Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Iran

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Belarus

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Commission of Inquiry on Syria

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Great Lakes Region

Advisory: Ambassador Chris Lu, U.S. Representative for UN Management and Reform, to Travel to India

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

October 27

Press Release: NCSC Reveals the Newest Exhibit in its Digital Wall of Spies

October 26

Statement by DNI Haines on the Passing of Former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter

Department of the Treasury

October 27

Remarks by Secretary Janet Yellen on the Economic Plan in Ohio (GDP Growth)

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at Today’s Stakeholder Roundtable on Climate Impact, Equity, and the Inflation Reduction Act

Readout: Stakeholder Roundtable on Climate Impact, Equity, and the Inflation Reduction Act

October 26

Readout: Stakeholder Roundtable on Clean Power Generation and the Inflation Reduction Act

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Today’s Stakeholder Roundtable on Clean Power Generation

Readout: Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee Meeting

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Vermont to Receive Over $90 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Increase Access to Affordable, High-Speed Internet

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Corruption and the Kremlin’s Malign Influence Operations in Moldova

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Iranian Officials and Entities Responsible for Ongoing Crackdown on Protests and Internet Censorship

Readout: United States and United Kingdom Hold Second Joint Committee Meeting under the Bilateral Agreement on Prudential Measures Regarding Insurance and Reinsurance

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

October 27

Press Release: SEC Updates List of Firms Using Inaccurate Information to Solicit Investors

October 26

Press Release: SEC Proposes New Oversight Requirements for Certain Services Outsourced by Investment Advisers

Press Release: SEC Adopts Amendments to Modernize Fund Shareholder Reports and Promote Transparent Fee- and Expense-Related Information in Fund Advertisements

Press Release: SEC Adopts Compensation Recovery Listing Standards and Disclosure Rules

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

October 27

Press Release: Three Defendants Sentenced in Multi-State Racketeering Conspiracy Involving Forced Labor of Mexican Agricultural H-2A Workers

Press Release: Registered Sex Offender Sentenced for Transporting Child Sexual Abuse Material

Press Release: Former Investment Manager Sentenced in Multimillion-Dollar Scheme to Defraud Life Insurance Company

Press Release: Health Care Company Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Conspiring to Suppress Wages of School Nurses

Press Release: Two Former Directors of Public Works Sentenced for Accepting Bribes

Press Release: Two Former Pike County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Deputies Indicted for Using Excessive Force

Press Release: Dallas Attorney Charged with Promoting Illegal Tax Shelter

Press Release: Former Texas State Representative Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Speech: Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice Delivers Keynote Remarks During the 2022 National Legal Aid & Defender Association Annual Conference

October 26

Press Release: Attorney General Garland Announces Revised Justice Department News Media Policy

Press Release: Justice Department Releases Information on Efforts to Protect the Right to Vote, Prosecute Election Fraud and Secure Elections

Press Release: Criminal Division Announces First Arrest and Charges by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force

Press Release: Justice Department Awards Over $90 Million To Combat Human Trafficking And Support Victims

Press Release: Honeywell to Pay $3.35 Million for Alleged False Claims for Zylon Bullet Proof Vests

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

October 27

Press Release: DHS Announces New Cybersecurity Performance Goals for Critical Infrastructure

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Huge Amounts of Undeclared Bologna and Cheese During Separate Early Morning Encounters

October 26

Press Release: CBP Officers Stop Multiple Hard Narcotic Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol prevented a human smuggling attempt near Freer (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Offers Dia De Los Muertos and Halloween Border Crossing Advice (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Zapata Station initiates their Youth of the Month program (Texas)

Press Release: Two Shipments Containing 4,420 Counterfeit Driver’s Licenses Seized by CBP Officers in Louisville (Kentucky)

Press Release: AMO Agents Interdict Vessel Attempting to Smuggle 40 Bales of Cocaine Near Vieques (Puerto Rico)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

October 27

Joint Statement on the First Meeting between Deputy United States Trade Representative Jayme White and Deputy Minister of Colombia Luis Felipe Quintero

Press Release: United States Announces Successful Resolution of a Rapid Response Mechanism Petition Regarding a Saint Gobain Facility in Mexico

Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)

October 27

Joint Statement: U.S. Department of Commerce and Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry Celebrate Inaugural U.S.-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation Annual Dialogue

NTIA Press Release: 07/15/2022 CSMAC Meeting Transcript

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

October 26

Press Release: Oil Country Tubular Goods from Argentina, Mexico, Russia, and South Korea Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

October 27

Press Release: FTC Approves Final Orders in Right-to-Repair Cases Against Harley-Davidson, MWE Investments, and Weber

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

October 27

Press Release: FCC Acts to Strengthen the Security of Nation’s Alerting Systems

Press Release: FCC Seeks to Fill Challenging Gap in STIR/SHAKEN Robocall Defenses

Press Release: FCC to Examine 12.7 GHz Band for Next-Gen Wireless

Press Release: FCC to Further Strengthen Storm-Hardened Puerto Rico & USVI Networks

Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for November Open Meeting

October 26

Press Release: FCC Seeks Engineers For Honors Program

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

October 27

Statement of CFPB Director Rohit Chopra, Member, FDIC Board of Directors, at the FDIC Advisory Committee on Economic Inclusion Meeting

Press Release: CFPB Kicks Off Personal Financial Data Rights Rulemaking

October 26

Press Release: CFPB Issues Guidance to Help Banks Avoid Charging Illegal Junk Fees on Deposit Accounts

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

October 27

Press Release: USDA Opens Registration for the 2023 Agricultural Outlook Forum

Press Release: USDA Announces Early Release of Select Commodity Tables for Agricultural Projections to 2032

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Provides $759 Million to Bring High-Speed Internet Access to Communities Across Rural America

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Expands Rural Partners Network to North Carolina

October 26

Press Release: USDA Invests $14.2 Million in 52 Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Efforts

Department of Energy (DOE)

October 27

Press Release: DOE Announces $39 Million for Technology to Grow the Domestic Critical Minerals Supply Chain and Strengthen National Security

October 26

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $84.5 Million to Make Clean Energy Improvements and Lower Energy Costs for K-12 Schools

Readout of Secretary Granholm’s First Trip to Puerto Rico to Focus on Solution-based Energy Action Plans

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

October 26

Press Release: October 2022 Highlights | FERC insight | Volume 9

Department of Interior (DOI)

October 27

Press Release: Interior Department Welcomes New Biden-Harris Administration Appointees

October 26

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Funding for Maryland, Ohio and Virginia to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Enforcement Actions in 2022 Help Protect Public Health and the Environment from Dangers of Lead Exposure

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

October 26

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report: August Consumer Complaints Up 6 Percent from July, More Than 320 Percent Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Readout of the First USDOT and Federal Transit Administration Roundtable Discussion on Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Transit Experience

Department of Labor

October 27

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: Ohio manufacturer faces $1.2M in penalties after 7th worker in 5 years suffers severe injuries when caught in machine employer failed to lock out

Press Release: Federal court orders design firm and CEO to pay $540K to employee benefit plan after U.S. Labor Department investigation finds overpayment for shares

Press Release: Court orders Mesa Air Group to change company policy to make sure flight attendants, pilots can exercise rights to family, medical leave

Press Release: Part-owner of Pittsburgh assisted living provider that denied wages, intimidated workers pays $1M in back wages, damages after federal investigation, litigation

Press Release: Federal appeals court finds Pennsylvania poultry processing facility in contempt for failing to pay $162K in penalties, address safety violations

Department of Education

October 27

Press Release: Education Department Unveils Final Rules to Protect Veterans and Service Members, Improve College Access for Incarcerated Individuals and Improve Oversight When Colleges Change Owners

Health & Human Services (HHS)

October 27

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces More than Half of All States Have Expanded Access to 12 Months of Medicaid and CHIP Postpartum Coverage

October 26

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Launches Window-Shopping for Affordable and Accessible Health Care Marketplace

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

October 26