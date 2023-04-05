April 5, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 95
Steven M. Swirsky
Neresa A. De Biasi

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Video: NLRB Agenda Puts Pressure on Union and Non-Union Employers – Employment Law This Week

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday This week, we examine how several recent pronouncements and actions by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and its General Counsel’s office are creating new challenges for employers, both union and non-union.

NLRB Agenda Puts Pressure on Union and Non-Union Employers

The NLRB has kicked into high gear recently with a series of decisions reversing long-standing precedents and focusing on non-union workplaces as well as those with unions. Epstein Becker Green attorneys Steve Swirsky and Neresa De Biasi outline some of the challenges employers are facing.

 

 

©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 95
Steven M. Swirsky labor employment lawyer health care and life sciences attorney
Steven M. Swirsky
Member of the Firm

STEVEN M. SWIRSKY is a Member of the Firm in the Labor and Employment and Health Care and Life Sciences practices, in the firm's New York office. He regularly represents employers in a wide range of industries, including retail, health care, manufacturing, banking and financial services, manufacturing, transportation and distribution, electronics and publishing. He frequently advises and represents United States subsidiaries and branches of Asian, European and other foreign-based companies.

Mr. Swirsky:

  • Advises employers on a full range of labor and...
[email protected]
212-351-4640
www.ebglaw.com
Neresa A. De Biasi
Associate

Employers turn to Neresa De Biasi* for help when they need a skilled, zealous labor relations attorney. Though practicing labor and employment law generally, Neresa focuses her work on negotiating collective bargaining agreements and memoranda of understanding, and representing employers in administrative agency hearings, arbitrations, mediations, and union grievance and unfair labor practice proceedings.

Also a trusted adviser, Neresa counsels employers concerning compliance with labor and employment laws and teams up with employers to defend...

[email protected]
310-557-9508
www.ebglaw.com