Video: NLRB Agenda Puts Pressure on Union and Non-Union Employers – Employment Law This Week

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday: This week, we examine how several recent pronouncements and actions by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and its General Counsel’s office are creating new challenges for employers, both union and non-union.

NLRB Agenda Puts Pressure on Union and Non-Union Employers

The NLRB has kicked into high gear recently with a series of decisions reversing long-standing precedents and focusing on non-union workplaces as well as those with unions. Epstein Becker Green attorneys Steve Swirsky and Neresa De Biasi outline some of the challenges employers are facing.