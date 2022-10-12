EEOC’s LGBTQ+ Guidance Blocked, Employer COVID-19 Update, NYC Prepares for Pay Transparency Law [VIDEO]

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday: This week, we look at updates ranging from discrimination issues and COVID-19 guidance to local pay transparency law compliance.

Federal Judge Blocks EEOC’s LGBTQ+ Guidance

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s June 2021 guidance outlining protections for bathroom access based on sexual orientation or gender identity is unlawful. That’s according to a district court judge in Texas.

COVID-19 Update for Employers

As the pandemic moves to a new phase, state and local governments are grappling with how to transition their policies. New York City will lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers on November 1, but California has extended its COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave until December 31 of this year.

NYC Employers Prepare for Pay Transparency Law

Starting November 1, employers in New York City with four or more employees must disclose salary ranges for all job postings, promotions, and transfer opportunities that could be performed in the city. Read an update on complying with these recent pay equity trends.