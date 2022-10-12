October 12, 2022

George Carroll Whipple, III
Employment, Labor, Workforce Management Epstein Becker Green

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin

EEOC’s LGBTQ+ Guidance Blocked, Employer COVID-19 Update, NYC Prepares for Pay Transparency Law [VIDEO]

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday:  This week, we look at updates ranging from discrimination issues and COVID-19 guidance to local pay transparency law compliance.

Federal Judge Blocks EEOC’s LGBTQ+ Guidance

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s June 2021 guidance outlining protections for bathroom access based on sexual orientation or gender identity is unlawful. That’s according to a district court judge in Texas.

COVID-19 Update for Employers

As the pandemic moves to a new phase, state and local governments are grappling with how to transition their policies. New York City will lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers on November 1, but California has extended its COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave until December 31 of this year.

NYC Employers Prepare for Pay Transparency Law

Starting November 1, employers in New York City with four or more employees must disclose salary ranges for all job postings, promotions, and transfer opportunities that could be performed in the city. Read an update on complying with these recent pay equity trends.

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 285
George Carroll Whipple III
George Carroll Whipple, III
Member

GEORGE CARROLL WHIPPLE, III, is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. He hosts the firm's innovative weekly video program, Employment Law This Week.

Mr. Whipple:

  • Counsels employers on workplace issues, including hiring and promotion, firing and discipline, wage and hour, and the implementation of employment policies, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws

Epstein Becker Green’s Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice is one of the largest in the United States limited to the representation of management as listed in Workforce Management magazine's most recent ranking of the top 10 U.S. employment law firms. We take a personalized approach to our clients, providing services that are tailored to, and focused on, meeting all their labor and employment law needs.

The firm offers advice and representation to companies across various industries, with a particular focus on financial services; hospitality; retail;...

[email protected]
973-639-8269
www.ebglaw.com
