Employment Law This Week: NLRB Issues Memo on Severance Agreement Restrictions, Illinois Rolls Out Paid Leave for Any Reason, New Jersey Prepares for Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights [VIDEO]

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday: This week, we’re showcasing the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) General Counsel’s memo on non-disparagement and confidentiality provisions in severance agreements, Illinois’ new law permitting Illinois employees to take paid leave “for any reason,” and New Jersey’s upcoming implementation of the “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights.”

NLRB Issues Memo on Severance Agreement Restrictions

Last Wednesday, NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo issued a memo outlining her views on the implications and meaning of the McLaren Macomb decision. In McLaren Macomb, the NLRB held that it is unlawful to include broad non-disparagement and confidentiality provisions in severance agreements.

Illinois Rolls Out Paid Leave for Any Reason

Starting January 1, 2024, employers will be required to permit their Illinois employees to take paid leave “for any reason.” The Illinois Paid Leave for All Workers Act covers private employers with one or more employees who work in Illinois, as well as most state and local government employers, unless they are already subject to a local paid leave ordinance.

New Jersey Prepares for Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights

New Jersey will soon implement historic new legislation protecting temporary workers. The “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights” will apply to at least 130,000 employees in the state.