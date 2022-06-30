Employment Law This Week: SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade – What Employers Should Consider [VIDEO]

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

This week, we look at the significance of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the impact that the overturning of Roe v. Wade will have on employers.

SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

Last Friday, the Supreme Court released its Dobbs opinion, which struck down Roe v. Wade’s 50-year precedent of a constitutional right to obtain an abortion. This historic reversal will mean significant changes across the country, and, because abortion rights will now be regulated on a state-by-state basis, it presents a number of complex issues for employers specifically. Learn more.

Public Positioning, Employee Conduct, and Additional Requests

Some of the complex issues for employers include how to deal with employee conduct such as walkouts or other reactive behavior in response to the Dobbs decision. Employers may experience pressure from customers, employees, shareholders, or boards of directors to take a public position on abortion rights or to change policies. Also, employers could encounter new types of employee requests, such as transfer requests and requests for leave.

Impact of Ruling

There is no question that the Dobbs ruling will impact employers in areas including discrimination, health confidentiality, workplace conduct, employee benefits, and regulatory compliance. Supervisor training around these issues and a careful review of employment policies are key tools to help employers get out in front of these changes.

