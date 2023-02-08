February 8, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 39

February 07, 2023

February 06, 2023

Peter A. Steinmeyer
Erik W. Weibust

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Trade Secrets and Employee Mobility

FTC Announces Public Forum on Proposed Noncompete Ban

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced that it will be hosting a public forum on February 16, 2022, from 12:00-3:00 p.m. ET, to discuss its proposed nationwide noncompete ban. The forum is intended to supplement the FTC’s request for written comments, which as of today have exceeded 10,000. According to the FTC, “[t]he commission will hear from a series of speakers who have been subjected to noncompete restrictions, as well as business owners who have experience with noncompetes.” It is unclear whether any of the “business owners who have experience with noncompetes” support their use, or if the FTC intends to stack the deck in favor of its proposed rule. After the formal speakers conclude their remarks, “members of the public will have an opportunity to comment via livestream.” Anyone who wants to do so can sign up here.

©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
Peter A. Steinmeyer
PETER A. STEINMEYER is a Member of the Firm in the Labor and Employment practice of Epstein Becker Green and serves as the Chicago office Managing Shareholder. Practicing in all aspects of labor and employment law, he is also Co-Chair of the firm's Non-Competes, Unfair Competition and Trade Secrets Practice Group.

Mr. Steinmeyer advises clients on the enforcement and drafting of non-compete, non-solicitation, and employment agreements, litigates trade secret, non-compete, non-solicitation, raiding, and other restrictive covenant matters in...

Erik W. Weibust
Companies of all sizes and in various industries call upon Erik Weibust for his practical and thoughtful advice—and his aggressive representation in high-stakes trade secret, non-compete, and commercial litigation.

Many of the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, technology, financial services, staffing, and insurance companies look to Erik for thoughtful and practical advice concerning how best to protect their trade secrets and customer relationships from misappropriation by former employees, ex-business partners,...

