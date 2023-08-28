August 28, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 240
Advertisement

44

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 28, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Peter A. Steinmeyer
Carolyn O. Boucek

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Wage & Hour Defense Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Illinois Requires Comparable Pay for Temporary Workers

Monday, August 28, 2023

On August 4, 2023, the Governor of Illinois signed HB 2862 into law, amending the Illinois Day and Temporary Labor Services Act (DTLS).

Under the amendments, temporary labor service agencies must pay temporary workers who are assigned to a third-party client for more than 90 days wages and benefits (or the cash value of such benefits) equal to the lowest-paid comparable direct-hire employee at the third-party client.

A direct-hire comparator means an individual with equal seniority status to the temporary worker who performs the “same or substantially similar” role under similar working conditions. If no comparator exists, the DTLS amendments permit temporary labor service agencies to give temporary workers wages and benefits (or the cash value of such benefits) equal to the lowest-paid direct-hire employee with the closest seniority level to the temporary worker.

To effectuate this change, if a temporary labor service agency requests, third-party clients must share “all necessary information related to job duties, pay, and benefits” of direct-hire employees with the temporary labor service agency. The DTLS amendments treat a third-party client’s failure to comply with such a request as a notice violation subject to damages or other penalties. 

The amended DTLS also expands the available remedies for temporary workers. In particular, the amendments establish a new right of action for any (broadly defined) “interested party” to sue temporary labor service agencies and third-party clients, provided, however, that they first exhaust their claims administratively with the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL).

Notably, unlike other recent changes to Illinois employment laws that are slated to take effect on January 1, 2024, the DTLS amendments went into immediate effect. The IDOL has published emergency enforcement rules regarding the amended DTLS. These rules will expire on the earlier of January 1, 2024, or the date on which the IDOL adopts permanent enforcement rules.

To the extent they have not already done so, Illinois employers that contract with temporary labor service agencies should immediately review their staffing contracts and update their relevant policies and practices to comply with the DTLS amendments and emergency enforcement rules.

And temporary staffing companies doing business in Illinois should assess the positions, tasks, and responsibilities their workers assume and periodically request information regarding their third-party client’s pay scales. Temporary staffing companies may also want to consider amending existing contracts with clients to require clients to notify them of any changes in pay or material benefits.

©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 240
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Peter Steinmeyer, Labor Attorney, Epstein Becker Law Firm
Peter A. Steinmeyer
Member

PETER A. STEINMEYER is a Member of the Firm in the Labor and Employment practice of Epstein Becker Green and serves as the Chicago office Managing Shareholder. Practicing in all aspects of labor and employment law, he is also Co-Chair of the firm's Non-Competes, Unfair Competition and Trade Secrets Practice Group.

Mr. Steinmeyer advises clients on the enforcement and drafting of non-compete, non-solicitation, and employment agreements, litigates trade secret, non-compete, non-solicitation, raiding, and other restrictive covenant matters in...

[email protected]
312-499-1417
www.ebglaw.com
Carolyn O. Boucek
Carolyn O. Boucek Associate Epstein Becker Green Chicago
Associate

A pragmatic advisor and litigator, Carolyn Boucek helps employers prevent and address claims of employment discrimination and noncompliance with other federal and state employment laws and regulations.

Carolyn counsels employers on legal compliance and assists them in developing and implementing creative litigation strategies in matters involving allegations of wage and hour violations, breach of employment contracts; non-compete, non-solicit, and confidentiality violations; and disability, pregnancy, racial, and gender discrimination. When litigation arises, she meticulously...

[email protected]
312-499-1486
www.ebglaw.com