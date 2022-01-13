January 13, 2022

Volume XII, Number 13
Article By

Employment, Labor, Workforce Management Epstein Becker Green
Helaine I. Fingold
Robert (Bob) R. Hearn
Alexis Boaz

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Health Law Advisor

Podcast: No Surprises Act: New Rules and Guidance for Stakeholders (Part 2) – Diagnosing Health Care

Thursday, January 13, 2022

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast:  The Biden administration has released a series of rules and guidance to implement the No Surprises Act, which went into effect on January 1. All providers and facilities must now provide a good faith estimate to uninsured and self-pay patients scheduling appointments for services or upon request.

Attorneys Helaine Fingold, Robert Hearn, and Alexis Boaz discuss the good faith estimate, what it entails, who needs to provide it, and updates regarding enforcement.

Additionally, you’ll hear about what “substantially in excess” means and how the provider-patient dispute process works.

For more, listen to the Part 1 episode on the external review procedures and independent dispute resolution process under the No Surprises Act.

The Diagnosing Health Care podcast series examines the business opportunities and solutions that exist despite the high-stakes legal, policy, and regulatory issues that the health care industry faces. Subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.

Employment, Labor, Workforce Management Epstein Becker Green

Epstein Becker Green’s Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice is one of the largest in the United States limited to the representation of management as listed in Workforce Management magazine's most recent ranking of the top 10 U.S. employment law firms. We take a personalized approach to our clients, providing services that are tailored to, and focused on, meeting all their labor and employment law needs.

The firm offers advice and representation to companies across various industries, with a particular focus on financial services; hospitality; retail;...

mneuhauser@ebglaw.com
973-639-8269
www.ebglaw.com
Helaine I. Fingold
Helaine I. Fingold, Epstein Becker Green, Health Care, life sciences
Senior Counsel

HELAINE I. FINGOLD is a Senior Counsel in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the Baltimore office of Epstein Becker Green. She has more than 20 years of broad health law and regulatory experience, including prior government experience in both the legislative and executive branches of the federal government.

Ms. Fingold:

Advises on issues involving the Medicare Program Parts A, B, C, and D, Medicare Innovations, Medicare Dual Eligibles, Medicaid, and Veterans' health care programs

...

hfingold@ebglaw.com
443-663-1354
www.ebglaw.com/helaine-i-fingold/
Robert (Bob) R. Hearn
Member of the Firm

Bob Hearn believes in making legal work count and never losing sight of every task’s value proposition. He uses creative but practical strategies to resolve disputes, manage liabilities, and untangle regulatory and compliance challenges in an efficient yet durable manner. That’s why clients trust him when complex and potentially costly matters require attention.

Bob’s practice, while legally diverse—covering both litigation and regulatory, compliance, and business counseling work—has a strong focus on the health care and life science sector. Bob has dedicated a significant part of...

rhearn@ebglaw.com
727-346-3767
www.ebglaw.com
Alexis Boaz
Alexis Boaz Health Care & Life Sciences Attorney Epstein Becker & Green Washington, DC
Associate

Alexis Boaz is an Associate in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green. She will be focusing her practice on fraud and abuse, transactional, regulatory, and compliance matters.

Ms. Boaz received her Juris Doctor from The George Washington University Law School (“GW”), where she was a student attorney for the Health Insurance Counseling Project and a recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award and GW Excellence in Service Award in recognition of her pro bono work. She also earned a Master of Public Health in Health...

aboaz@ebglaw.com
202-861-1889
www.ebglaw.com
