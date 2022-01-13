Podcast: No Surprises Act: New Rules and Guidance for Stakeholders (Part 2) – Diagnosing Health Care

Thursday, January 13, 2022

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast: The Biden administration has released a series of rules and guidance to implement the No Surprises Act, which went into effect on January 1. All providers and facilities must now provide a good faith estimate to uninsured and self-pay patients scheduling appointments for services or upon request.

Attorneys Helaine Fingold, Robert Hearn, and Alexis Boaz discuss the good faith estimate, what it entails, who needs to provide it, and updates regarding enforcement.

Additionally, you’ll hear about what “substantially in excess” means and how the provider-patient dispute process works.

For more, listen to the Part 1 episode on the external review procedures and independent dispute resolution process under the No Surprises Act.

