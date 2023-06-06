June 6, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 157
June 06, 2023

Article By

Amanda T. Quan

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2023: Disciplining Employees in Tricky Situations [PODCAST]

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

In this podcast, recorded at the firm’s national Workplace Strategies seminar, Amanda Quan, the office managing shareholder of the firm’s Cleveland office, and Stephen Quezada, a shareholder in our Houston office, discussed disciplining an employee who has engaged in a protected activity.  Our speakers offered ten practical steps that employers can take to minimize the risk of a retaliation claim when disciplining employees who have engaged in protected activities, such as making a harassment or discrimination claim, requesting a leave of absence or accommodation, filing a workers’ compensation claim, or reporting a safety concern. Amanda and Stephen offer key takeaways related to the documentation and timing of employee discipline.

© 2023, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.
Amanda Quan Employment Attorney
Amanda T. Quan
Associate

Amanda joined Ogletree Deakins’ Cleveland, Ohio office in September 2013.  Amanda represents employers in all types of employment litigation in both federal and state courts, in labor and employment arbitration proceedings, as well as before various administrative agencies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.  She has experience defending employers against employment discrimination claims, sexual harassment claims, retaliation claims, claims under the Family and Medical Leave Act, wage and hour claims, wrongful discharge claims, and breach of contract claims.  Amanda...

[email protected]
216-274-6905
www.ogletree.com